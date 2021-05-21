Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics : Next Generation Personalized Medicines
05/21/2021 | 08:11am EDT
Next Generation
Personalized
Medicines
May 19, 2021
Disclaimer
This presentation is intended to provide summary information about the business of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC ("BTX" or the "Company"). The information in this presentation is in no respects complete, comprehensive, or exhaustive, and reference is made to the proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement of NTN Buzztime, Inc.dated February 8, 2021, which has been filed by NTN with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
This presentation is not an offer to sell securities nor should it be deemed to imply an offer of securities.
This presentation, among other matters, contains forward-looking statements based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company, and possible future financing, partnering, strategic, sale or other transaction(s) and other information relating to the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" or other similar words or expressions. Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any actual future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those projected in the forward-looking statements for any reason. These statements involve risks and uncertainties as to which the Company can provide no assurances. No assurance can be given that the Company will succeed in consummating any commercial relationship or transaction or the terms and conditions upon which any such relationship or transaction may be consummated. Further,
a number of factors including (i) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the timeline for the Company's clinical trials and on the Company's business activities generally, (ii) the Company's ability to complete its clinical trials on a timely basis and within the budgets for such trials, (iii) whether the clinical trials undertaken or will undertake in the future will be successful, (iv) whether the Company's API manufacturing operations can maintain compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices, (v) the scope of the Company's intellectual property protections and the outcome of any future challenges or opposition to the Company's intellectual property, (vi) whether the Company's future efforts to acquire or in-license complementary programs will prove successful, (vii) whether the Company's efforts to pursue partnerships to advance and accelerate clinical programs will prove successful, (viii) whether the Company's merger with NTN will be completed, (ix) whether the Company will be able to successfully list the common stock of the combined company on the NYSE American following the merger, and (x) the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Registration Statement, could adversely affect the Company. Further, market and industry statistics contained in this presentation are based on information available to us. While we believe that information to be accurate, it was not prepared for purposes of a securities offering or economic analysis.
All forward looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements even if new information becomes available.
2
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for patients suffering from cancer and rare diseases
IRX-2, our lead program, is a human cell-derived cytokine therapy in Phase 2b development in head and neck cancer and is also being studied in other solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination with other anti- cancer therapies.
We have an exclusive license for an mRNA Gene Editing/Cell Therapy platform allowing for the development of a set of next products.
3
*Updated on 19 May 2021
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX) - Overview
Broad Portfolio including a Phase 2b cytokine asset, potential for additional cytokine compounds, and an exclusive license for a multi product/indication gene editing/cell therapy platform
Strong and efficient leadership team with 60+ years of drug development expertise
GMP Manufacturing Facility with capabilities on both sides of the company
Cytokine Therapies
IRX-2:
Ongoing Phase 2b study in Neoadjuvant Head and Neck Cancer
Additional Investigator Sponsored Studies in various tumor types (including combinations with a variety of Checkpoint Inhibitors)*
3 Independent human studies showing increases in numbers and types of immune cells after treatment with IRX-2
License with Factor: mRNA Gene Editing/Cell Therapies
Exclusive license for a broad mRNA technology platform:
mRNA cell reprogramming (cell therapy)
mRNA based gene editing
Proprietary gene editing protein
Proprietary lipid delivery system
4
*Updated on 19 May 2021
IRX-2 - Overview
Currently in Phase 2b for Neoadjuvant Head and Neck Cancer Final data readout expected in 1H2022
Additional Investigator Sponsored
Trials (ISTs) in:
Renal Cell Cancer
Cervical/Vulvar Interstitial Neoplasia
Liver Cancer
Triple Negative Breast Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Early Stage Breast Cancer
Gastrointestinal Cancer
Future Planned Studies:
Phase 2 Company Sponsored Study in 1 IST Indication targeted to begin in 2022
Phase 3 Study in Neoadjuvant Head and Neck Cancer targeted to begin in 2023
Strong IP and Patent Position
5
*Updated on 19 May 2021
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 12:10:01 UTC.