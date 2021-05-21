Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTX   US1140821000

BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(BTX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics : Next Generation Personalized Medicines

05/21/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Next Generation

Personalized

Medicines

May 19, 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation is intended to provide summary information about the business of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC ("BTX" or the "Company"). The information in this presentation is in no respects complete, comprehensive, or exhaustive, and reference is made to the proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement of NTN Buzztime, Inc.dated February 8, 2021, which has been filed by NTN with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This presentation is not an offer to sell securities nor should it be deemed to imply an offer of securities.

This presentation, among other matters, contains forward-looking statements based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company, and possible future financing, partnering, strategic, sale or other transaction(s) and other information relating to the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" or other similar words or expressions. Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any actual future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those projected in the forward-looking statements for any reason. These statements involve risks and uncertainties as to which the Company can provide no assurances. No assurance can be given that the Company will succeed in consummating any commercial relationship or transaction or the terms and conditions upon which any such relationship or transaction may be consummated. Further,

a number of factors including (i) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the timeline for the Company's clinical trials and on the Company's business activities generally, (ii) the Company's ability to complete its clinical trials on a timely basis and within the budgets for such trials, (iii) whether the clinical trials undertaken or will undertake in the future will be successful, (iv) whether the Company's API manufacturing operations can maintain compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices, (v) the scope of the Company's intellectual property protections and the outcome of any future challenges or opposition to the Company's intellectual property, (vi) whether the Company's future efforts to acquire or in-license complementary programs will prove successful, (vii) whether the Company's efforts to pursue partnerships to advance and accelerate clinical programs will prove successful, (viii) whether the Company's merger with NTN will be completed, (ix) whether the Company will be able to successfully list the common stock of the combined company on the NYSE American following the merger, and (x) the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Registration Statement, could adversely affect the Company. Further, market and industry statistics contained in this presentation are based on information available to us. While we believe that information to be accurate, it was not prepared for purposes of a securities offering or economic analysis.

All forward looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements even if new information becomes available.

2

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for patients suffering from cancer and rare diseases

IRX-2, our lead program, is a human cell-derived cytokine therapy in Phase 2b development in head and neck cancer and is also being studied in other solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination with other anti- cancer therapies.

We have an exclusive license for an mRNA Gene Editing/Cell Therapy platform allowing for the development of a set of next products.

3

*Updated on 19 May 2021

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX) - Overview

Broad Portfolio including a Phase 2b cytokine asset, potential for additional cytokine compounds, and an exclusive license for a multi product/indication gene editing/cell therapy platform

  • Strong and efficient leadership team with 60+ years of drug development expertise
  • GMP Manufacturing Facility with capabilities on both sides of the company

Cytokine Therapies

IRX-2:

  • Ongoing Phase 2b study in Neoadjuvant Head and Neck Cancer
  • Additional Investigator Sponsored Studies in various tumor types (including combinations with a variety of Checkpoint Inhibitors)*
  • 3 Independent human studies showing increases in numbers and types of immune cells after treatment with IRX-2

License with Factor: mRNA Gene Editing/Cell Therapies

Exclusive license for a broad mRNA technology platform:

  • mRNA cell reprogramming (cell therapy)
  • mRNA based gene editing
  • Proprietary gene editing protein
  • Proprietary lipid delivery system

4

*Updated on 19 May 2021

IRX-2 - Overview

Currently in Phase 2b for Neoadjuvant Head and Neck Cancer Final data readout expected in 1H2022

Additional Investigator Sponsored

Trials (ISTs) in:

Renal Cell Cancer

Cervical/Vulvar Interstitial Neoplasia

Liver Cancer

Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Early Stage Breast Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Future Planned Studies:

  • Phase 2 Company Sponsored Study in 1 IST Indication targeted to begin in 2022
  • Phase 3 Study in Neoadjuvant Head and Neck Cancer targeted to begin in 2023

Strong IP and Patent Position

5

*Updated on 19 May 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 12:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
08:11aBROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS  : Next Generation Personalized Medicines
PU
07:31aBROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS  : Michael Andreeff, M.D., Ph.D to Join the Scientif..
BU
05/18BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS TO CONDU : 30 pm et
BU
05/11BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS  : Announces Publication of Results of IRX-2 Monothe..
BU
05/07BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS  : Erich Mohr, Ph.D., to Join the Board of Directors..
BU
05/06BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS  : Erich Mohr, Ph.D., to Join the Board of Directors..
PU
05/03SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Surge Despite Monday Weakness Among Biotech S..
MT
05/03SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Adding to Earlier Rise
MT
05/03Wall Street Set for Gains, Data in Focus
MT
04/30BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS  : Purchase and Registration Rights Agreements
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -8,94 M - -
Net cash 2019 4,50 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 689 M 689 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Howard J. Federoff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles R. Cherington Chairman
Dennis H. Langer Independent Director
Luba Greenwood Director
Erich Mohr Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.269.87%689
MODERNA, INC.58.87%66 642
LONZA GROUP AG-0.18%46 876
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.32.13%45 374
CELLTRION, INC.-24.79%32 704
SEAGEN INC.-11.32%28 187