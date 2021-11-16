Log in
    BRKS   US1143401024

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

(BRKS)
Brooks Automation : CEO - Steve Schwartz

11/16/2021 | 12:07pm EST
2021 Investor Day

November 16, 2021

Welcome

Sara Silverman,

Director, Investor Relations

Safe Harbor Statement

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; certain matters in this presentation, including forecasts of future demand and future Company performance, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ, either better or worse, from those projected. Further discussions of risk factors are available in the Company's most recent SEC filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this presentation.

Regulation G

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP measures which are provided to assist in an understanding of the Brooks business and its operational performance. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with the appropriate GAAP measure. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP amounts to the relevant GAAP amount are provided as a separate presentation on the Company's website. All financial projections throughout this presentation, other than ROIC, exclude amortization of intangibles, restructuring expense and other special charges.

Agenda

Sara Silverman,

Lindon Robertson,

EVP and

Director, Investor Relations

Chief Financial Officer

Welcome 9:00 AM

Steve Schwartz, PhD

Introducing Azenta Life Sciences

President and

Chief Executive Officer

Robin Vacha

Azenta Life Science Products

SVP and General Manager,

Life Sciences Products

Sarah Eckenrode, PhD

Ginger Zhou, PhD

VP and General Manager,

VP and General Manager

Sample & Repository Solutions

Genomic Services

Azenta Life Science Services

Q&A Session #1

Break - 5 Minutes

Linda DeJesus

An Integrated Commercial Approach

Senior Vice President and

Chief Commercial Officer

Lindon Robertson

Growth, Margin Expansion and Shareholder Value

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Q&A Session #2

Conclude ~12:00 PM

Introducing Azenta Life Sciences

Watch Here: https://youtu.be/TNyAqQzyx8U

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brooks Automation Inc. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 17:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
