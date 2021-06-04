Log in
    BRKS   US1143401024

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

(BRKS)
Brooks Automation : to Participate in the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Investor Summit 2021

06/04/2021 | 08:46am EDT
CHELMSFORD, Mass., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq:BRKS) announced today that company management will participate in the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Investor Summit being held on June 15, 2021.

About the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2021

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a virtual "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings, each 40 minutes in duration.  Each company will be available for up to six meeting slots during the conference.  The Virtual CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts.   Please contact the event's co-chairs with any questions related to the event:  Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye, Guerrant Associates – email: laura@ga-ir.com or Claire E. McAdams, Headgate Partners LLC – email:  Claire@headgatepartners.com.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) operates two, global, market-leading businesses, Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions, each with its own distinct area of focus and expertise.  The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.  Brooks Life Sciences' GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of gene sequencing and gene synthesis services.  With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks' Semiconductor Solutions business provides industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers as well as collaborative robotics and automation capabilities for multi-market applications. 

On May 10, 2021, Brooks announced its plans to separate into two, independent publicly traded companies by establishing a standalone life sciences company, comprised of the Life Sciences business and a standalone automation company, comprised of the Semiconductor Solutions business. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2021.

Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman
Director, Investor Relations
Brooks Automation
978.262.2635
sara.silverman@brooks.com

Sherry Dinsmore
Brooks Automation
978.262.2400
sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com 

(PRNewsfoto/Brooks Automation)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brooks-automation-to-participate-in-the-13th-annual-virtual-ceo-investor-summit-2021-301306016.html

SOURCE Brooks Automation


© PRNewswire 2021
