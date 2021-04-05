Log in
Brooks Automation : to Participate in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

04/05/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
CHELMSFORD, Mass., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq:BRKS) announced today that company management will participate in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021 which includes a 40-minute webcast beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET.  The live webcast can be accessed through the Brooks investor relations website at www.brooks.investorroom.com/events.  A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Brooks Automation
Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) is a leading provider of life science sample-based solutions and semiconductor manufacturing solutions worldwide.  The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.  Brooks Life Sciences' GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of gene sequencing and gene synthesis services.  With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers.  Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman
Director, Investor Relations
Brooks Automation
978.262.2635
sara.silverman@brooks.com

Sherry Dinsmore
Brooks Automation
978.262.2400
sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/Brooks Automation)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brooks-to-participate-in-the-20th-annual-needham-virtual-healthcare-conference-301262331.html

SOURCE Brooks Automation


© PRNewswire 2021
