BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

(BRKS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brooks Automation : to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

01/04/2021 | 04:06pm EST
CHELMSFORD, Mass., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq:BRKS) announced today that company management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12, 2021 with a 40-minute webcast beginning at 10:45 a.m. ET
  • 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2021 with a 40-minute webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET

The live audio webcasts can be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the Brooks Automation website https://brooks.investorroom.com/events.  A replay of the presentations will be available following the events.

About Brooks Automation
Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) is a leading provider of life science sample-based solutions and semiconductor manufacturing solutions worldwide.  The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.  Brooks Life Sciences' GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of gene sequencing and gene synthesis services.  With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers.  Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia.  For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS: 

Sherry Dinsmore
Brooks Automation
978.262.4301
sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

John Mills
Managing Partner
ICR, LLC
646.277.1254
john.mills@icrinc.com

(PRNewsfoto/Brooks Automation)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brooks-to-participate-in-upcoming-virtual-investor-conferences-301200487.html

SOURCE Brooks Automation


© PRNewswire 2021
