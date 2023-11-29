Home / About Us / Press releases & news / 2023 / Brooks Macdonald appoints Maarten Slendebroek as Chairman

Brooks Macdonald has appointed Maarten Slendebroek as Chairman, subject to regulatory approval, and as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Maarten will succeed Richard Price, Acting Chairman. Having completed a nine-year term, Richard intends to step down from the Board once Maarten receives regulatory approval.

Robert Burgess, the Senior Independent Director who led the process to appoint a successor to Mr. Price, commented:

"We have conducted a rigorous selection process for our new Chairman, following the strict criteria laid down by the Group Board. Maarten Slendebroek was the outstanding candidate and we are extremely pleased he has agreed to become Chairman. Maarten has extensive experience in financial services, including as CEO of Jupiter for five years from February 2014 and as Chair of the Supervisory Board of Robeco since August 2020.

"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Richard Price for the contribution he has made to the development of Brooks Macdonald. He has been Chair of the Audit Committee, Senior Independent Director and, most recently, Acting Chairman. He has been a valuable counsel to the Group CEO throughout that time and will be missed. Richard leaves the Group in a strong position for the future and in good hands."

Maarten Slendebroek, the incoming Chairman of the Group, commented:

"I am delighted to be joining Brooks Macdonald at a pivotal point in its history, well-positioned in its market with exceptional adviser and client relationships supporting its ambitious growth strategy. I look forward to working with my new Board colleagues and the executive team led by Andrew Shepherd, and I am confident in the Group's continued success."

