Brooks Macdonald appoints Matthew Wintour to newly created Head of International Distribution role

05 July 2023

As part of its continued growth strategy and dedication to supporting financial intermediaries and private clients in the Crown Dependencies and internationally, Brooks Macdonald is pleased to announce the promotion of Matthew Wintour to Head of International Distribution.

In this newly created role, Matthew will spearhead efforts to drive revenue acceleration, achieve profitable growth and expand market share.

Brooks Macdonald is one of the largest independent wealth and investment management firms in the Crown Dependencies, with offices in Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man, and Funds under Management of £2.2 billion.

In this new role, Matthew's responsibilities will include establishing strategic growth initiatives, leading business development, and driving the Group's focus on enhancing key intermediary relationships in the Crown Dependencies and internationally with financial advisers, trustees, investment platforms, life companies and offshore pension firms.

Before joining Brooks Macdonald International eight years ago, Matthew held senior positions spanning both wealth management and private client stockbroking. He holds the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) Investment Advice Diploma, Certificate in Investment Management, Investment Operations Certificate and the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) Certificate in Financial Planning.

Commenting on his new role, Matthew said:

"Across our island offices we have developed a fantastic proposition for international investors. I am now looking forward to working closely with my team as we continue to implement our growth strategy and position ourselves as the top private wealth manager in the Crown Dependencies."

Sarah Ackland, Global Head of Distribution and Marketing, added:

"Matthew has a fantastic track record in leading our international relationship strategy and, in this new role, we will benefit from his seasoned approach to converting opportunities that will undoubtedly advantage both our International clients and the Group as a whole. We are poised for an exciting journey ahead and I am confident that, under Matthew's direction, the team will deliver exceptional value to our clients and intermediaries."

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its various subsidiaries, provides leading investment management services in the UK and internationally. The Group, which was founded in 1991 and began trading on AIM in 2005, had discretionary Funds under Management of £16.8 billion as at 31 March 2023.

Brooks Macdonald offers a range of investment management services to private high net worth individuals, pension funds, institutions, charities and trusts. The Group also provides financial planning as well as international investment management and acts as fund manager to a range of UK and international funds.

The Group has 15 offices across the UK and Crown Dependencies including London, Cheltenham, East Anglia, Exeter, Leamington Spa, Leeds, Manchester, Nuneaton, Southampton, Tunbridge Wells, Scotland, Wales, Jersey, Guernsey and Isle of Man.