Brooks Macdonald : launches Female Folio

22 April 2022

London, 12 April 2022 - Brooks Macdonald Group plc, a leading wealth manager with £17.3 billion in funds under management (31 December 2021), today announces the launch of Female Folio by Brooks Macdonald, a brand and a network for women to come together to learn more and talk about investing for the future.

Female Folio has been created to serve the needs of women as an individual demographic. It is a network for high net worth women with at least £500k of investable assets, across pensions and savings.

Investment can be a divisive term, and therefore there are many women who don't see themselves as investors. According to a global study by Boston Consulting Group, Managing the Next Decade of Women's Wealth, too many banks and firms rely on broad assumptions about what women are looking for, resulting in products, services, and messaging that can feel superficial at best and condescending at worst.

Female Folio has been designed to bring together empowered, affluent women who want to feel more comfortable about participating in conversations about their personal finances. Through relaxed events, the network will offer positive and shared environments to help facilitate conversations around investing, with the aim to help women invest according to their personal values and objectives.

Claire Barker, Marketing & Communications Director, Brooks Macdonald said: "Ultimately, we want women to start their own financial journey, based on their life choices. There is much in the industry that is technical and complex, and we want to break down these barriers to make investing more accessible, through face-to-face refreshing conversations. It's important to find someone credible, who you trust, to help with that journey. This is why we have created Female Folio.

Andrew Shepherd, Brooks Macdonald CEO,added: "The industry as a whole has come a long way to be more inclusive, but we can't deny the fact that there are still a lot of women who aren't investing. It is important for them to think about how they look after their money, wealth, pension, investments - the reality is that everyone should own their financial journey to become financially independent. The creation of Female Folio demonstrates our commitment to driving positive change within the investment industry."

Female Folio will launch with four flagship events throughout May in key hubs across Edinburgh, Jersey, London, and Manchester. These will be followed by a series of informative lifestyle events, digital forums, as well as talks and workshops on a range of investment topics.

