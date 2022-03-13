Brookside Energy : Third High-Impact Well Spuds in SWISH

News Release only14 MARCH 2022 Third High-Impact Well Spuds in SWISH Flames Well Drilling Ahead HIGHLIGHTS Flames Well spudded late last week, Oklahoma local time

Perth, Western Australia - Brookside Energy Limited (ASX: BRK) (OTC Pink: RDFEF) (Brookside or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders and investors with an update on operations from Brookside's third well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the world-class Anadarko Basin, the high-impact Flames 3-10-1S-3WWXH1 well (Flames Well) (Figure 2). Present Operations The Flames Well was successfully spudded late last week, Oklahoma local time by Kenai Rig 18 after successful completion of rig-up and equipment testing (Figure 1). The well is currently drilling ahead in the vertical section of the wellbore toward the first casing point. Operations to date have included laying out the drill-string, making up the BHA (bottom hole assembly) and installing the MWD (measurement while drilling) tool. Activity Planned Continue to drill to the first casing point, trip out of hole, set surface casing and cement. Commenting on the announcement, Brookside Managing Director, David Prentice said: "It is very pleasing to see operations proceeding so promptly on this well, the final well in our Held-by-Production (HBP) program in the SWISH AOI. "Operationally, this is the busiest period in our Company's history with simultaneous operations on two of our "core of the core" DSU's in southern SCOOP; spudding the Flames Well and completing the Rangers Well for production at the same time. "We are looking forward to keeping our shareholders and investors up to date over the coming weeks and months as we see these operations successfully concluded and those efforts turned into oil and gas sales."

Figure 1. Kenai Rig 18 drilling the Flames Well

Figure 2. Location map showing the location of the Flames Well and Brookside's three operated SWISH AOI DSU's Note: The volumes stated in Figure 1 above for wells operated by companies other than Brookside are actual volumes produced, drawn from publicly available information reported by each of those entities. In respect of the wells operated by Brookside (Jewell 13-12-1S-3W SXH1, IP24 1,800 BOEPD), please refer to the Company's ASX release of 11 November 2021 for further information in respect of the flow rate. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that release and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that release continue to apply and have not materially changed

About the Flames Well The Flames Well is a Black Mesa Energy, LLC (a controlled subsidiary of Brookside) operated well that is being drilled by Kenai Drilling Company in Carter County, Oklahoma. The well is being drilled as a full-length horizontal well targeting the Woodford Formation at an average depth of ~7,800 feet. The well will be drilled to a projected total measured depth of ~18,300 feet, with ~10,000 feet of lateral section drilled in the Woodford that will subsequently be cased with production tubing to be perforated and treated to allow production of oil and rich gas.