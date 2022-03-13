Log in
    BRK   AU000000BRK4

BROOKSIDE ENERGY LIMITED

(BRK)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:10:45 am
0.024 AUD   +4.35%
06:14pBROOKSIDE ENERGY : Third High-Impact Well Spuds in SWISH
PU
03/11BROOKSIDE ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - BRK
PU
03/10Brookside Energy to Start Stimulation Test at Ranges Well in Oklahoma
MT
Brookside Energy : Third High-Impact Well Spuds in SWISH

03/13/2022 | 06:14pm EDT
News Release

only14 MARCH 2022

Third High-Impact Well Spuds in SWISH

Flames Well Drilling Ahead

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Flames Well spudded late last week, Oklahoma local time
  • Currently drilling ahead in the vertical section of the wellbore toward the first casing point

usePerth, Western Australia - Brookside Energy Limited (ASX: BRK) (OTC Pink: RDFEF) (Brookside or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders and investors with an update on operations from Brookside's third well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the world-classAnadarko Basin, the high-impactFlames 3-10-1S-3WWXH1 well

personal(F ames Well) (Figure 2).

Present Operations

The Flames Well was successfully spudded late last week, Oklahoma local time by Kenai Rig 18 after successful completion of rig-up and equipment testing (Figure 1). The well is currently drilling ahead in the vertical section of the wellbore toward the first casing point. Operations to date have included laying out the drill-string, making up the BHA (b ttom hole assembly) and installing the MWD (measurement while drilling) tool.

Activity Planned

Continue to drill to the first casing point, trip out of hole, set surface casing and cement.

Commenting on the announcement, Brookside Managing Director, David Prentice said:

"It is very pleasing to see operations proceeding so promptly on this well, the final well in our Held-by-Production (HBP) program in the SWISH AOI.

"Operationally, this is the busiest period in our Company's history with simultaneous operations on two of our "core of the core" DSU's in southern SCOOP; spudding the Flames Well and completing the Rangers Well for production at the same time.

For"We are looking forward to keeping our shareholders and investors up to date over the coming weeks and months as we see these operations successfully concluded and those efforts turned into oil and gas sales."

Brookside Energy Ltd.

ASX BRK ACN 108 787 720

Suite 9 330 Churchill Avenue

PHONE+61

8 6489 1600

Subiaco WA 6008

FAX

+61

8 6489 1601

brookside-energy.com.au

EMAIL

info@brookside-energy.com.au

For personal use only

ASX Announcement

Figure 1. Kenai Rig 18 drilling the Flames Well

Brookside Energy Ltd.

2

ASX BRK ACN 108 787 720

For personal use only

ASX Announcement

Figure 2. Location map showing the location of the Flames Well and Brookside's three operated SWISH AOI DSU's

Note:

  1. The volumes stated in Figure 1 above for wells operated by companies other than Brookside are actual volumes produced, drawn from publicly available information reported by each of those entities.
  2. In respect of the wells operated by Brookside (Jewell 13-12-1S-3W SXH1, IP24 1,800 BOEPD), please refer to the Company's ASX release of 11 November 2021 for further information in respect of the flow rate. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that release and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that release continue to apply and have not materially changed

Brookside Energy Ltd.

3

ASX BRK ACN 108 787 720

ASX Announcement

onlyf ~18,300 feet, with ~10,000 feet of lateral section drilled in the Woodford that will subsequently be cased with pr duction tubing to be perforated and treated to allow production of oil and rich gas.

About the Flames Well

The Flames Well is a Black Mesa Energy, LLC (a controlled subsidiary of Brookside) operated well that is being drilled by Kenai Drilling Company in Carter County, Oklahoma. The well is being drilled as a full-length horizontal well targeting the Woodford Formation at an average depth of ~7,800 feet. The well will be drilled to a projected total measured depth

- ENDS -

Authority:

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Brookside Energy Limited

For further information, contact:

use

David Prentice

Gracjan Lambert

Managing Director

Executive General Manager Commercial

Tel: (+61 8) 6489 1600

Tel: (+61 8) 6489 1600

david@brookside-energy.com.au

gl@brookside-energy.com.au

Investor Relations, Corporate Access, and Media

Omar Taheri

Stewart Walters

Eliza Gee

+65 8111 7634

+61 414 644 166

+61 432 166 431

omar@sparkplus.org

stewart@themarketbull.com.au

eliza@asxinvestor.com.au

personalFor

Brookside Energy Ltd.

4

ASX BRK ACN 108 787 720

ASX Announcement

onlyForward-Looking Statements and Other Disclaimers

This announcement may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which are outside the control of Brookside Energy Limited ("Brookside Energy", or "the Company"). These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include commodity prices, currency fluctuations, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, environmental risks and legislative, fiscal, or regulatory developments, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals, and cost estimates. Actual values, results or events may be materially different to th se expressed or implied in this announcement. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on forward- looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only at the date of issue of this announcement. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and the ASX Listing Rules, Brookside Energy does not undertake any

useobligation to update or revise any information or any of the forward-looking statements in this announcement or any changes in v nts, conditions, or circumstances on which any such forward looking statement is based.

This announcement does not constitute investment advice. Neither this announcement nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation, or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of shares in any jurisdiction. Shareholders should not rely on this announcement. This announcement does not consider any person's particular investment objectives, financial resources or other relevant circumstances and the opinions and recommendations in this announcement are not intended to represent recommendations of investments to persons. All securities transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments.

personalThe information set out in this announcement does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information, which its recipients m y require to make an informed assessment of Brookside Energy. You should conduct your own investigations and perform your own analysis to satisfy yourself as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this

nnouncement.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, the Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, estimates, forecasts, or other representations contained in this announcement. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this announcement arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted.

ABOUT BROOKSIDE ENERGY LIMITED

Brookside is an Australian public company listed on the Australian (ASX: BRK), Frankfurt (8F3: FSE) and USA (OTC Pink: RDFEF) stock exchanges. The Company was founded in 2015, to focus on the mid-continent region of the US, where our deep and valued elationships enable us to work with local communities to ensure sustainable growth and value creation through the safe and efficient d velopment of energy assets. Focused on exploitation not exploration, the Company generates shareholder value through a disciplined portfolio approach to the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets and the leasing and development of acreage opportunities. The Company's US subsidiary and manager of operations, Black Mesa, is an experienced mid-continent operator, which identifies opportunities and executes development for Brookside. Our business model effectively assigns risk and provides commercial incentives to maximize value for both parties.

Web http://brookside-energy.com.au

ABOUT BLACK MESA ENERGY, LLC

ForBlack Mesa Energy, a Brookside Energy controlled subsidiary, is a Tulsa-based oil & gas exploration and production company f cused on profitable development of petroleum properties located in the Mid-Continent oil province of the United States. Our lean and highly specialized technical and operations team is committed to providing attractive returns for our investors and shareholders by generating and drilling high quality oil and gas prospects. The founders of Black Mesa have worked together for over 30 years at companies they previously founded, including Medallion Petroleum, InterCoast Energy and Brighton Energy. Over the course of their careers, the Black Mesa team has drilled hundreds of horizontal wells and thousands of vertical wells in numerous mid-continent oil and gas basins. In addition to the financial backing from the Black Mesa shareholders, Black Mesa partners with outside investors on larger-scale projects by offering non-operated direct working interest participation.

Web http://www.blkmesa.com

Brookside Energy Ltd.

5

ASX BRK ACN 108 787 720

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brookside Energy Limited published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 22:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
