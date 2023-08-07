This document is a summary translation of the Japanese language original version. In the event of any discrepancy, errors and/or omissions, the Japanese language version shall prevail.

August 7, 2023

Highlights of Consolidated Results for the Three Months and the First Quarter of Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2024

Millions of yen (except for per share amounts) Three months ended Three months ended Change Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2023 Revenue 199,734 200,407 0.3% Business segment profit 24,788 23,134 -6.7% Operating profit 25,018 22,025 -12.0% Profit before income taxes 25,297 22,652 -10.5% Profit for the period 17,393 16,252 -6.6% Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent company 17,389 16,243 -6.6% Comprehensive income for the period 48,555 54,371 12.0% Basic earnings per share for the period (yen) 67.60 63.55 Diluted earnings per share for the period (yen) 67.40 63.38

(Note) Business segment profit is calculated by subtracting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue.

As of Mar. 31, 2023 As of Jun. 30, 2023 Total assets 850,486 873,281 Total equity 596,680 642,350 Equity attributable to owners of the parent company 596,619 642,280 Equity attributable to owners of the parent company ratio 70.2 % 73.5 % Equity attributable to owners of the parent company per share (yen) 2,334.34 2,512.90

Highlights of Consolidated Forecast for Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2024

Millions of yen (except for per share amounts) [Forecast] Year ended Mar. 31, 2023 Year ended Mar. 31, 2024 Change Revenue 815,269 840,000 3.0% Business segment profit 60,404 70,000 15.9% Operating profit 55,378 70,000 26.4% Profit before income taxes 56,953 70,000 22.9% Profit for the period 39,086 50,000 27.9% Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent company 39,082 50,000 27.9% Basic earnings per share for the period (yen) 152.67 195.32 Dividends per common share (yen) 68.00 68.00

