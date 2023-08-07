This document is a summary translation of the Japanese language original version. In the event of any discrepancy, errors and/or omissions, the Japanese language version shall prevail.
August 7, 2023
Highlights of Consolidated Results for the Three Months and the First Quarter of Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2024
Millions of yen (except for per share amounts)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Change
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2023
Revenue
199,734
200,407
0.3%
Business segment profit
24,788
23,134
-6.7%
Operating profit
25,018
22,025
-12.0%
Profit before income taxes
25,297
22,652
-10.5%
Profit for the period
17,393
16,252
-6.6%
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent company
17,389
16,243
-6.6%
Comprehensive income for the period
48,555
54,371
12.0%
Basic earnings per share for the period (yen)
67.60
63.55
Diluted earnings per share for the period (yen)
67.40
63.38
(Note) Business segment profit is calculated by subtracting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue.
As of Mar. 31, 2023
As of Jun. 30, 2023
Total assets
850,486
873,281
Total equity
596,680
642,350
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company
596,619
642,280
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company ratio
70.2
%
73.5
%
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company per share (yen)
2,334.34
2,512.90
Highlights of Consolidated Forecast for Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2024
Millions of yen (except for per share amounts)
[Forecast]
Year ended Mar. 31, 2023
Year ended Mar. 31, 2024
Change
Revenue
815,269
840,000
3.0%
Business segment profit
60,404
70,000
15.9%
Operating profit
55,378
70,000
26.4%
Profit before income taxes
56,953
70,000
22.9%
Profit for the period
39,086
50,000
27.9%
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent company
39,082
50,000
27.9%
Basic earnings per share for the period (yen)
152.67
195.32
Dividends per common share (yen)
68.00
68.00
(Note) Business segment profit is calculated by subtracting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue.
Notes:
- The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
- Amounts less than 1 million yen have been rounded down.
- Operating results for the three months ended Jun. 30, 2023 are based on the following currency exchange rates: Actual average rates for the year ended Jun. 30, 2023: US$=138.11 yen, EURO=150.35 yen
Forecasts for the year ending Mar. 31, 2024 are based on the following currency exchange rates: Assumed average rates for the year ending Mar. 31, 2024: US$=135.00 yen, EURO=140.00 yen
- Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock): 257,755 thousands as of Mar. 31, 2023, 257,755 thousands as of Jun. 30, 2023
Number of treasury stock outstanding: 2,172 thousands as of Mar. 31, 2023, 2,163 thousands as of Jun. 30, 2023 Number of weighted average shares:
257,235 thousands during the three months ended Jun. 30, 2022, 255,589 thousands during the three months ended Jun. 30, 2023 (Note) The Company has introduced a Performance Share using a BIP trust for directors, and the Company's shares held by the trust
(258,000 shares for the first quarter of the year ended Mar. 31, 2023, 255,739 shares for the first quarter of the year ended Mar. 31, 2024) are included in treasury stock.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Millions of yen
FY2022
FY2023
(As of March 31,
(As of Jun. 30,
2023)
2023)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
119,042
109,200
Trade and other receivables
123,260
122,078
Other financial assets
10,867
14,373
Inventories
222,133
233,822
Other current assets
36,441
36,797
Total current assets
511,746
516,272
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
128,496
131,933
Right-of-use assets
25,002
26,564
Investment property
6,217
6,137
Goodwill and intangible assets
114,220
123,210
Investments accounted for using the equity
2,006
1,980
method
Other financial assets
29,497
31,764
Deferred tax assets
20,818
21,663
Other non-current assets
12,480
13,753
Total non-current assets
338,740
357,009
Total assets
850,486
873,281
Millions of yen
FY2022
FY2023
(As of March 31,
(As of Jun. 30,
2023)
2023)
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
82,755
69,619
Bonds and borrowings
36,823
22,564
Other financial liabilities
9,387
12,113
Income tax payables
5,472
6,334
Provisions
4,031
4,029
Contract liabilities
6,556
6,867
Other current liabilities
56,249
53,620
Total current liabilities
201,276
175,149
Non-current liabilities
Bonds and borrowings
600
600
Other financial liabilities
23,105
24,189
Retirement benefits liabilities
14,997
16,209
Provisions
3,593
3,861
Deferred tax liabilities
7,055
7,590
Contract liabilities
2,049
2,160
Other non-current liabilities
1,127
1,169
Total non-current liabilities
52,529
55,781
Total liabilities
253,806
230,930
Equity
Capital stock
19,209
19,209
Capital surplus
17,849
17,841
Retained earnings
568,055
576,766
Treasury stock
(3,533)
(3,513)
Other components of equity
(4,962)
31,976
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
596,619
642,280
company
Non-controlling interests
60
70
Total equity
596,680
642,350
Total equity and liabilities
850,486
873,281
Consolidated Statement of Income
Millions of yen
FY2022
FY2023
(Three months
(Three months
ended
ended
Jun. 30, 2022)
Jun. 30, 2023)
Revenue
199,734
200,407
Cost of sales
(115,626)
(112,494)
Gross profit
84,108
87,913
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(59,319)
(64,778)
Other income
1,207
1,534
Other expenses
(977)
(2,643)
Operating profit
25,018
22,025
Finance income
3,401
2,173
Finance expenses
(3,174)
(1,616)
Share of profit/(loss) of investments accounted for
53
69
using the equity method
Profit before income taxes
25,297
22,652
Income tax expenses
(7,904)
(6,399)
profit for the period
17,393
16,252
profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent company
17,389
16,243
Non-controlling interests
4
9
profit for the period
17,393
16,252
Yen
FY2022
FY2023
(Three months
(Three months
ended
ended
Jun. 30, 2022)
Jun. 30, 2023)
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
67.60
63.55
Diluted earnings per share
67.40
63.38
