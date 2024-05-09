This document is a summary translation of the Japanese language original version. In the event of any discrepancy, errors and/or omissions, the Japanese language version shall prevail.
May 9, 2024
Highlights of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2024
Millions of yen (except for per share amounts)
Year ended Mar. 31, 2023
Year ended Mar. 31, 2024
Change
Revenue
815,269
822,930
0.9%
Business segment profit
60,404
75,579
25.1%
Operating profit
55,378
49,792
-10.1%
Profit before income taxes
56,953
52,523
-7.8%
Profit for the year
39,086
31,662
-19.0%
Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent company
39,082
31,645
-19.0%
Comprehensive income for the period
59,900
88,710
48.1%
Basic earnings per share for the period (yen)
152.67
123.81
Diluted earnings per share for the period (yen)
152.22
123.48
Dividends per common share (yen)
68.00
84.00
(Note) Business segment profit is calculated by subtracting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue.
As of Mar. 31, 2023
As of Mar. 31, 2024
Total assets
850,486
896,109
Total equity
596,680
668,121
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company
596,619
668,047
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company ratio
70.2
%
74.5
%
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company per share (yen)
2,334.34
2,613.43
Year ended Mar. 31, 2023
Year ended Mar. 31, 2024
Net cash provided by operating activities
14,432
141,028
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(32,198)
(42,068)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(36,638)
(61,584)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
119,042
166,146
Highlights of Consolidated Forecast for Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2025
Millions of yen (except for per share amounts)
[Forecast]
Year ended Mar. 31, 2024
Year ended Mar. 31, 2025
Change
Revenue
822,930
880,000
6.9%
Business segment profit
75,579
88,000
16.4%
Operating profit
49,792
88,000
76.7%
Profit before income taxes
52,523
88,000
67.5%
Profit for the year
31,662
63,000
99.0%
Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent company
31,645
63,000
99.1%
Basic earnings per share for the period (yen)
123.81
246.48
Dividends per common share (yen)
84.00
100.00
(Note) Business segment profit is calculated by subtracting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue.
- 1 -
Notes
- The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
- Amounts less than 1 million yen have been rounded down.
- Operating results for the year ended Mar. 31, 2024 are based on the following currency exchange rates: Actual average rates for the year ended Mar. 31, 2024: US$=144.40 yen, EURO=156.80 yen Forecasts for the year ending Mar. 31, 2025 are based on the following currency exchange rates: Assumed average rates for the year ending Mar. 31, 2025: US$=145.00 yen, EURO=155.00 yen
- Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)
As of Mar. 31, 2023 = 257,755 thousands As of Mar. 31, 2024 = 257,755 thousands
Number of treasury stock outstanding As of Mar. 31, 2023 = 2,172 thousands As of Mar. 31, 2024 = 2,135 thousands
Number of weighted average shares
During the year ended Mar. 31, 2023 = 255,993 thousands During the year ended Mar. 31, 2024 = 255,599 thousands
(Note) The Company has introduced a Performance Share using a BIP trust for directors, and the Company's shares held by the trust (258,000 shares for the year ending Mar. 31, 2023 and 250,465 shares for the year ending Mar. 31, 2024) are included in treasury stock.
-
Changes in Accounting Policies: Adoption of IAS 12
The Brother Group applied IAS 12 Income Taxes (revised in May 2021) from the year ending Mar. 31,2024.
- 2 -
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Millions of yen
FY2022
FY2023
(As of Mar. 31,
(As of Mar. 31,
2023)
2024)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
119,042
166,146
Trade and other receivables
123,260
131,591
Other financial assets
10,867
7,417
Inventories
222,133
207,971
Other current assets
36,441
28,772
Total current assets
511,746
541,899
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
128,496
147,757
Right-of-use assets
25,002
32,602
Investment property
6,217
5,801
Goodwill and intangible assets
114,220
97,241
Investments accounted for using the equity method
2,006
2,186
Other financial assets
29,497
31,355
Deferred tax assets
20,818
20,659
Other non-current assets
12,480
16,606
Total non-current assets
338,740
354,210
Total assets
850,486
896,109
- 3 -
Millions of yen
FY2022
FY2023
(As of Mar. 31,
(As of Mar. 31,
2023)
2024)
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
82,755
74,289
Bonds and borrowings
36,823
-
Other financial liabilities
9,387
10,650
Income tax payables
5,472
7,597
Provisions
4,031
5,136
Contract liabilities
6,556
7,010
Other current liabilities
56,249
62,059
Total current liabilities
201,276
166,743
Non-current liabilities
Bonds and borrowings
600
600
Other financial liabilities
23,105
29,478
Retirement benefits liabilities
14,997
16,182
Provisions
3,593
3,968
Deferred tax liabilities
7,055
7,219
Contract liabilities
2,049
2,562
Other non-current liabilities
1,127
1,232
Total non-current liabilities
52,529
61,244
Total liabilities
253,806
227,988
Equity
Capital stock
19,209
19,209
Capital surplus
17,849
17,920
Retained earnings
568,055
584,293
Treasury stock
(3,533)
(3,443)
Other components of equity
(4,962)
50,066
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company
596,619
668,047
Non-controlling interests
60
73
Total equity
596,680
668,121
Total equity and liabilities
850,486
896,109
- 4 -
Consolidated Statement of Income
Millions of yen
FY2022
FY2023
(Year ended
(Year ended
Mar. 31, 2023)
Mar. 31, 2024)
Revenue
815,269
822,930
Cost of sales
(495,681)
(467,589)
Gross profit
319,587
355,340
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(259,183)
(279,761)
Other income
9,544
8,157
Other expenses
(14,570)
(33,944)
Operating profit
55,378
49,792
Finance income
6,306
5,881
Finance expenses
(4,983)
(3,441)
Share of profit/(loss) of investments accounted for
251
291
using the equity method
Profit before income taxes
56,953
52,523
Income tax expenses
(17,866)
(20,861)
Profit for the year
39,086
31,662
Profit for the year attributable to:
Owners of the parent company
39,082
31,645
Non-controlling interests
4
16
Profit for the year
39,086
31,662
Yen
FY2022
FY2023
(Year ended
(Year ended
Mar. 31, 2023)
Mar. 31, 2024)
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
152.67
123.81
Diluted earnings per share
152.22
123.48
- 5 -
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Millions of yen
FY2022
FY2023
(Year ended
(Year ended
Mar. 31, 2023)
Mar. 31, 2024)
Profit for the year
39,086
31,662
Other comprehensive income, net of income tax
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Gains/(Losses) on investments in equity instruments designated as FVTOCI
Remeasurement of the net defined benefit liability (asset)
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method
-
1,347
1,314671
(0)-
Total of items that will not be reclassified
363
2,019
subsequently to profit or loss
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
Exchange differences on translating foreign
20,449
55,028
operations
Total of items that may be reclassified
20,449
55,028
subsequently to profit or loss
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of
20,813
57,047
income tax
Comprehensive income for the year
59,900
88,710
Comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
Owners of the parent company
59,896
88,690
Non-controlling interests
3
19
Comprehensive income for the year
59,900
88,710
- 6 -
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
FY2022 (Year Ended March 31, 2023)
(Millions of yen)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company
Other components of equity
Exchange
Gains/(losses)
Capital
Capital
Retained
Treasury
on investments
differences on
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
translating
in equity
foreign
instruments
designated as
operations
FVTOCI
Balance as of Apr. 1, 2022
19,209
17,866
554,910
(5,428)
(25,411)
-
Profit for the year
-
-
39,082
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
20,449
(950)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
39,082
-
20,449
(950)
for the year
Acquisition of treasury stock
-
-
-
(7,022)
-
-
Disposal of treasury stock
-
(112)
(51)
163
-
-
Cancellation of treasury stock
-
(149)
(8,740)
8,889
-
-
Dividends paid
-
-
(17,510)
-
-
-
Share-based payment transaction
-
244
-
(136)
-
-
Reclassification to retained earnings
-
-
364
-
-
950
Total transactions with owners
-
(17)
(25,937)
1,895
-
950
Balance as of Mar. 31, 2023
19,209
17,849
568,055
(3,533)
(4,962)
-
Equity attributable to owners of the
parent company
Other components of equity
Non-
controlling
Total equity
Remeasurement of
Total
interests
the net defined
Total
benefit liability
(asset)
Balance as of Apr. 1, 2022
-
(25,411)
561,146
65
561,211
Profit for the year
-
-
39,082
4
39,086
Other comprehensive income
1,314
20,813
20,813
(0)
20,813
Total comprehensive income
1,314
20,813
59,896
3
59,900
for the year
Acquisition of treasury stock
-
-
(7,022)
-
(7,022)
Disposal of treasury stock
-
-
-
-
-
Cancellation of treasury stock
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends paid
-
-
(17,510)
(7)
(17,518)
Share-based payment transaction
-
-
108
-
108
Reclassification to retained earnings
(1,314)
(364)
-
-
-
Total transactions with owners
(1,314)
(364)
(24,423)
(7)
(24,431)
Balance as of Mar. 31, 2023
-
(4,962)
596,619
60
596,680
- 7 -
FY2023 (Year Ended March 31, 2024)
(Millions of yen)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company
Other components of equity
Exchange
Gains/(losses)
Capital
Capital
Retained
Treasury
on investments
differences on
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
translating
in equity
foreign
instruments
designated as
operations
FVTOCI
Balance as of Apr. 1, 2023
19,209
17,849
568,055
(3,533)
(4,962)
-
Profit for the year
-
-
31,645
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
55,028
1,347
Total comprehensive income
-
-
31,645
-
55,028
1,347
for the year
Acquisition of treasury stock
-
-
-
(4)
-
-
Disposal of treasury stock
-
(91)
(2)
95
-
-
Dividends paid
-
-
(17,421)
-
-
-
Share-based payment transaction
-
162
-
-
-
-
Reclassification to retained earnings
-
-
2,016
-
-
(1,347)
Total transactions with owners
-
71
(15,407)
90
-
(1,347)
Balance as of Mar. 31, 2024
19,209
17,920
584,293
(3,443)
50,066
-
Equity attributable to owners of the
parent company
Other components of equity
Non-
controlling
Total equity
Remeasurement of
Total
interests
the net defined
Total
benefit liability
(asset)
Balance as of Apr. 1, 2023
-
(4,962)
596,619
60
596,680
Profit for the year
-
-
31,645
16
31,662
Other comprehensive income
669
57,045
57,045
2
57,047
Total comprehensive income
669
57,045
88,690
19
88,710
for the year
Acquisition of treasury stock
-
-
(4)
-
(4)
Disposal of treasury stock
-
-
0
-
0
Dividends paid
-
-
(17,421)
(6)
(17,427)
Share-based payment transaction
-
-
162
-
162
Reclassification to retained earnings
(669)
(2,016)
-
-
-
Total transactions with owners
(669)
(2,016)
(17,262)
(6)
(17,269)
Balance as of Mar. 31, 2024
-
50,066
668,047
73
668,121
- 8 -
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Millions of yen
FY2022
FY2023
(Year ended
(Year ended
Mar. 31, 2023)
Mar. 31, 2024)
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
56,953
52,523
Depreciation and amortization
42,575
47,537
Impairment losses
11,063
28,325
Finance expenses/(income)
(1,323)
(2,440)
Share of (profit)/loss of investments accounted for using the equity
(251)
(291)
method
Losses/(gains) on sale or disposal of fixed assets
(4,514)
(2,794)
Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables
(16,125)
3,351
Decrease/(increase) in inventories
(44,252)
34,417
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
6,174
(15,070)
Decrease/(increase) in retirement benefit assets
(1,735)
(2,269)
Increase/(decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities
(2,103)
(33)
Other
1,636
3,968
Subtotal
48,097
147,224
Interest received
2,222
3,555
Dividends received
402
475
Interest paid
(984)
(1,026)
Income taxes paid
(35,304)
(9,200)
Net cash provided by operating activities
14,432
141,028
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(31,191)
(38,015)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
759
1,016
Purchases of intangible assets
(11,291)
(9,470)
Proceeds from sales of investment properties
6,500
3,000
Purchases of investments in equity instruments
(1,059)
(1,013)
Proceeds from sales of investments in equity instruments
10
5
Purchases of investments in debt instruments
(3,251)
(4,269)
Proceeds from sales or redemption of investments in debt
7,695
8,158
instruments
Payments for acquisition of businesses
-
(157)
Other
(370)
(1,322)
Net cash used in investing activities
(32,198)
(42,068)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
15,571
(15,616)
Repayment of long-term borrowings
(19,997)
(19,997)
Repayment of lease obligations
(7,690)
(8,543)
Dividends paid
(17,510)
(17,421)
Purchase of treasury stock
(7,003)
(3)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(8)
(7)
Other
0
4
Net cash used in financing activities
(36,638)
(61,584)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
5,531
9,727
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(48,872)
47,103
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
167,915
119,042
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
119,042
166,146
- 9 -
Segment Information
FY2022 (Year Ended March 31, 2023)
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segment
Total
Reconciliations
Consolidated
Printing &
Machinery
Domino
Nissei
Personal
Network
Others
&
&
(Note 2)
Solutions
Home
Contents
(Note 1)
Revenue
Customers
496,726
96,404
100,830
23,485
51,004
35,254
11,563
815,269
-
815,269
Intersegment
-
-
-
-
-
-
19,343
19,343
(19,343)
-
Total
496,726
96,404
100,830
23,485
51,004
35,254
30,907
834,612
(19,343)
815,269
Business
segment
37,088
9,538
5,572
1,901
5,781
457
368
60,708
(304)
60,404
profit/(loss)
Other income
(634)
302
(11,360)
(84)
71
358
6,321
(5,025)
-
(5,025)
and
expenses
Operating
36,454
9,841
(5,787)
1,817
5,852
815
6,689
55,683
(304)
55,378
profit/(loss)
Finance
income and
1,323
expenses
Share of
profit/(loss)
of
investments
251
accounted
for using the
equity
method
Profit before
income
56,953
taxes
(Notes)
- "Others" consists of real estate and other areas of business.
- Reconciliation amount of ¥(304) million for segment profit (operating profit) is for the elimination of intersegment transactions.
Main products in each business segment are as follows:
Printing & Solutions Printers, All-in-Ones, Labeling Systems, Label Printers, Scanners, etc. Machinery Machine Tools, Industrial Sewing Machines, Garment Printers, etc.
Domino Coding & Marking Equipment, Digital Printing Equipment, etc. Nissei Reducers, Gears, etc.
Personal & Home Home Sewing Machines, Home Cutting Machines, etc.
Network & Contents Online Karaoke Systems, Management of Karaoke Clubs, Content Services, etc.
- 10 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Brother Industries Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 06:14:27 UTC.