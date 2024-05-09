This document is a summary translation of the Japanese language original version. In the event of any discrepancy, errors and/or omissions, the Japanese language version shall prevail.

May 9, 2024

Highlights of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2024

Millions of yen (except for per share amounts)

Year ended Mar. 31, 2023

Year ended Mar. 31, 2024

Change

Revenue

815,269

822,930

0.9%

Business segment profit

60,404

75,579

25.1%

Operating profit

55,378

49,792

-10.1%

Profit before income taxes

56,953

52,523

-7.8%

Profit for the year

39,086

31,662

-19.0%

Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent company

39,082

31,645

-19.0%

Comprehensive income for the period

59,900

88,710

48.1%

Basic earnings per share for the period (yen)

152.67

123.81

Diluted earnings per share for the period (yen)

152.22

123.48

Dividends per common share (yen)

68.00

84.00

(Note) Business segment profit is calculated by subtracting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue.

As of Mar. 31, 2023

As of Mar. 31, 2024

Total assets

850,486

896,109

Total equity

596,680

668,121

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

596,619

668,047

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company ratio

70.2

%

74.5

%

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company per share (yen)

2,334.34

2,613.43

Year ended Mar. 31, 2023

Year ended Mar. 31, 2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

14,432

141,028

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(32,198)

(42,068)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(36,638)

(61,584)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

119,042

166,146

Highlights of Consolidated Forecast for Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2025

Millions of yen (except for per share amounts)

[Forecast]

Year ended Mar. 31, 2024

Year ended Mar. 31, 2025

Change

Revenue

822,930

880,000

6.9%

Business segment profit

75,579

88,000

16.4%

Operating profit

49,792

88,000

76.7%

Profit before income taxes

52,523

88,000

67.5%

Profit for the year

31,662

63,000

99.0%

Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent company

31,645

63,000

99.1%

Basic earnings per share for the period (yen)

123.81

246.48

Dividends per common share (yen)

84.00

100.00

(Note) Business segment profit is calculated by subtracting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue.

Notes

  1. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
  2. Amounts less than 1 million yen have been rounded down.
  3. Operating results for the year ended Mar. 31, 2024 are based on the following currency exchange rates: Actual average rates for the year ended Mar. 31, 2024: US$=144.40 yen, EURO=156.80 yen Forecasts for the year ending Mar. 31, 2025 are based on the following currency exchange rates: Assumed average rates for the year ending Mar. 31, 2025: US$=145.00 yen, EURO=155.00 yen
  4. Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)

As of Mar. 31, 2023 = 257,755 thousands As of Mar. 31, 2024 = 257,755 thousands

Number of treasury stock outstanding As of Mar. 31, 2023 = 2,172 thousands As of Mar. 31, 2024 = 2,135 thousands

Number of weighted average shares

During the year ended Mar. 31, 2023 = 255,993 thousands During the year ended Mar. 31, 2024 = 255,599 thousands

(Note) The Company has introduced a Performance Share using a BIP trust for directors, and the Company's shares held by the trust (258,000 shares for the year ending Mar. 31, 2023 and 250,465 shares for the year ending Mar. 31, 2024) are included in treasury stock.

  1. Changes in Accounting Policies: Adoption of IAS 12
    The Brother Group applied IAS 12 Income Taxes (revised in May 2021) from the year ending Mar. 31,2024.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Millions of yen

FY2022

FY2023

(As of Mar. 31,

(As of Mar. 31,

2023)

2024)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

119,042

166,146

Trade and other receivables

123,260

131,591

Other financial assets

10,867

7,417

Inventories

222,133

207,971

Other current assets

36,441

28,772

Total current assets

511,746

541,899

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

128,496

147,757

Right-of-use assets

25,002

32,602

Investment property

6,217

5,801

Goodwill and intangible assets

114,220

97,241

Investments accounted for using the equity method

2,006

2,186

Other financial assets

29,497

31,355

Deferred tax assets

20,818

20,659

Other non-current assets

12,480

16,606

Total non-current assets

338,740

354,210

Total assets

850,486

896,109

Millions of yen

FY2022

FY2023

(As of Mar. 31,

(As of Mar. 31,

2023)

2024)

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

82,755

74,289

Bonds and borrowings

36,823

-

Other financial liabilities

9,387

10,650

Income tax payables

5,472

7,597

Provisions

4,031

5,136

Contract liabilities

6,556

7,010

Other current liabilities

56,249

62,059

Total current liabilities

201,276

166,743

Non-current liabilities

Bonds and borrowings

600

600

Other financial liabilities

23,105

29,478

Retirement benefits liabilities

14,997

16,182

Provisions

3,593

3,968

Deferred tax liabilities

7,055

7,219

Contract liabilities

2,049

2,562

Other non-current liabilities

1,127

1,232

Total non-current liabilities

52,529

61,244

Total liabilities

253,806

227,988

Equity

Capital stock

19,209

19,209

Capital surplus

17,849

17,920

Retained earnings

568,055

584,293

Treasury stock

(3,533)

(3,443)

Other components of equity

(4,962)

50,066

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

596,619

668,047

Non-controlling interests

60

73

Total equity

596,680

668,121

Total equity and liabilities

850,486

896,109

Consolidated Statement of Income

Millions of yen

FY2022

FY2023

(Year ended

(Year ended

Mar. 31, 2023)

Mar. 31, 2024)

Revenue

815,269

822,930

Cost of sales

(495,681)

(467,589)

Gross profit

319,587

355,340

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(259,183)

(279,761)

Other income

9,544

8,157

Other expenses

(14,570)

(33,944)

Operating profit

55,378

49,792

Finance income

6,306

5,881

Finance expenses

(4,983)

(3,441)

Share of profit/(loss) of investments accounted for

251

291

using the equity method

Profit before income taxes

56,953

52,523

Income tax expenses

(17,866)

(20,861)

Profit for the year

39,086

31,662

Profit for the year attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

39,082

31,645

Non-controlling interests

4

16

Profit for the year

39,086

31,662

Yen

FY2022

FY2023

(Year ended

(Year ended

Mar. 31, 2023)

Mar. 31, 2024)

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share

152.67

123.81

Diluted earnings per share

152.22

123.48

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Millions of yen

FY2022

FY2023

(Year ended

(Year ended

Mar. 31, 2023)

Mar. 31, 2024)

Profit for the year

39,086

31,662

Other comprehensive income, net of income tax

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Gains/(Losses) on investments in equity instruments designated as FVTOCI

Remeasurement of the net defined benefit liability (asset)

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method

  1. 1,347
    1,314671

(0)-

Total of items that will not be reclassified

363

2,019

subsequently to profit or loss

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

Exchange differences on translating foreign

20,449

55,028

operations

Total of items that may be reclassified

20,449

55,028

subsequently to profit or loss

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of

20,813

57,047

income tax

Comprehensive income for the year

59,900

88,710

Comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

59,896

88,690

Non-controlling interests

3

19

Comprehensive income for the year

59,900

88,710

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

FY2022 (Year Ended March 31, 2023)

(Millions of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

Other components of equity

Exchange

Gains/(losses)

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

on investments

differences on

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

translating

in equity

foreign

instruments

designated as

operations

FVTOCI

Balance as of Apr. 1, 2022

19,209

17,866

554,910

(5,428)

(25,411)

-

Profit for the year

-

-

39,082

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

20,449

(950)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

39,082

-

20,449

(950)

for the year

Acquisition of treasury stock

-

-

-

(7,022)

-

-

Disposal of treasury stock

-

(112)

(51)

163

-

-

Cancellation of treasury stock

-

(149)

(8,740)

8,889

-

-

Dividends paid

-

-

(17,510)

-

-

-

Share-based payment transaction

-

244

-

(136)

-

-

Reclassification to retained earnings

-

-

364

-

-

950

Total transactions with owners

-

(17)

(25,937)

1,895

-

950

Balance as of Mar. 31, 2023

19,209

17,849

568,055

(3,533)

(4,962)

-

Equity attributable to owners of the

parent company

Other components of equity

Non-

controlling

Total equity

Remeasurement of

Total

interests

the net defined

Total

benefit liability

(asset)

Balance as of Apr. 1, 2022

-

(25,411)

561,146

65

561,211

Profit for the year

-

-

39,082

4

39,086

Other comprehensive income

1,314

20,813

20,813

(0)

20,813

Total comprehensive income

1,314

20,813

59,896

3

59,900

for the year

Acquisition of treasury stock

-

-

(7,022)

-

(7,022)

Disposal of treasury stock

-

-

-

-

-

Cancellation of treasury stock

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends paid

-

-

(17,510)

(7)

(17,518)

Share-based payment transaction

-

-

108

-

108

Reclassification to retained earnings

(1,314)

(364)

-

-

-

Total transactions with owners

(1,314)

(364)

(24,423)

(7)

(24,431)

Balance as of Mar. 31, 2023

-

(4,962)

596,619

60

596,680

FY2023 (Year Ended March 31, 2024)

(Millions of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

Other components of equity

Exchange

Gains/(losses)

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

on investments

differences on

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

translating

in equity

foreign

instruments

designated as

operations

FVTOCI

Balance as of Apr. 1, 2023

19,209

17,849

568,055

(3,533)

(4,962)

-

Profit for the year

-

-

31,645

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

55,028

1,347

Total comprehensive income

-

-

31,645

-

55,028

1,347

for the year

Acquisition of treasury stock

-

-

-

(4)

-

-

Disposal of treasury stock

-

(91)

(2)

95

-

-

Dividends paid

-

-

(17,421)

-

-

-

Share-based payment transaction

-

162

-

-

-

-

Reclassification to retained earnings

-

-

2,016

-

-

(1,347)

Total transactions with owners

-

71

(15,407)

90

-

(1,347)

Balance as of Mar. 31, 2024

19,209

17,920

584,293

(3,443)

50,066

-

Equity attributable to owners of the

parent company

Other components of equity

Non-

controlling

Total equity

Remeasurement of

Total

interests

the net defined

Total

benefit liability

(asset)

Balance as of Apr. 1, 2023

-

(4,962)

596,619

60

596,680

Profit for the year

-

-

31,645

16

31,662

Other comprehensive income

669

57,045

57,045

2

57,047

Total comprehensive income

669

57,045

88,690

19

88,710

for the year

Acquisition of treasury stock

-

-

(4)

-

(4)

Disposal of treasury stock

-

-

0

-

0

Dividends paid

-

-

(17,421)

(6)

(17,427)

Share-based payment transaction

-

-

162

-

162

Reclassification to retained earnings

(669)

(2,016)

-

-

-

Total transactions with owners

(669)

(2,016)

(17,262)

(6)

(17,269)

Balance as of Mar. 31, 2024

-

50,066

668,047

73

668,121

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Millions of yen

FY2022

FY2023

(Year ended

(Year ended

Mar. 31, 2023)

Mar. 31, 2024)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

56,953

52,523

Depreciation and amortization

42,575

47,537

Impairment losses

11,063

28,325

Finance expenses/(income)

(1,323)

(2,440)

Share of (profit)/loss of investments accounted for using the equity

(251)

(291)

method

Losses/(gains) on sale or disposal of fixed assets

(4,514)

(2,794)

Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables

(16,125)

3,351

Decrease/(increase) in inventories

(44,252)

34,417

Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables

6,174

(15,070)

Decrease/(increase) in retirement benefit assets

(1,735)

(2,269)

Increase/(decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities

(2,103)

(33)

Other

1,636

3,968

Subtotal

48,097

147,224

Interest received

2,222

3,555

Dividends received

402

475

Interest paid

(984)

(1,026)

Income taxes paid

(35,304)

(9,200)

Net cash provided by operating activities

14,432

141,028

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(31,191)

(38,015)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

759

1,016

Purchases of intangible assets

(11,291)

(9,470)

Proceeds from sales of investment properties

6,500

3,000

Purchases of investments in equity instruments

(1,059)

(1,013)

Proceeds from sales of investments in equity instruments

10

5

Purchases of investments in debt instruments

(3,251)

(4,269)

Proceeds from sales or redemption of investments in debt

7,695

8,158

instruments

Payments for acquisition of businesses

-

(157)

Other

(370)

(1,322)

Net cash used in investing activities

(32,198)

(42,068)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

15,571

(15,616)

Repayment of long-term borrowings

(19,997)

(19,997)

Repayment of lease obligations

(7,690)

(8,543)

Dividends paid

(17,510)

(17,421)

Purchase of treasury stock

(7,003)

(3)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(8)

(7)

Other

0

4

Net cash used in financing activities

(36,638)

(61,584)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

5,531

9,727

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(48,872)

47,103

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

167,915

119,042

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

119,042

166,146

Segment Information

FY2022 (Year Ended March 31, 2023)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Total

Reconciliations

Consolidated

Printing &

Machinery

Domino

Nissei

Personal

Network

Others

&

&

(Note 2)

Solutions

Home

Contents

(Note 1)

Revenue

Customers

496,726

96,404

100,830

23,485

51,004

35,254

11,563

815,269

-

815,269

Intersegment

-

-

-

-

-

-

19,343

19,343

(19,343)

-

Total

496,726

96,404

100,830

23,485

51,004

35,254

30,907

834,612

(19,343)

815,269

Business

segment

37,088

9,538

5,572

1,901

5,781

457

368

60,708

(304)

60,404

profit/(loss)

Other income

(634)

302

(11,360)

(84)

71

358

6,321

(5,025)

-

(5,025)

and

expenses

Operating

36,454

9,841

(5,787)

1,817

5,852

815

6,689

55,683

(304)

55,378

profit/(loss)

Finance

income and

1,323

expenses

Share of

profit/(loss)

of

investments

251

accounted

for using the

equity

method

Profit before

income

56,953

taxes

(Notes)

  1. "Others" consists of real estate and other areas of business.
  2. Reconciliation amount of ¥(304) million for segment profit (operating profit) is for the elimination of intersegment transactions.

Main products in each business segment are as follows:

Printing & Solutions Printers, All-in-Ones, Labeling Systems, Label Printers, Scanners, etc. Machinery Machine Tools, Industrial Sewing Machines, Garment Printers, etc.

Domino Coding & Marking Equipment, Digital Printing Equipment, etc. Nissei Reducers, Gears, etc.

Personal & Home Home Sewing Machines, Home Cutting Machines, etc.

Network & Contents Online Karaoke Systems, Management of Karaoke Clubs, Content Services, etc.

