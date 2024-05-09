This document is a summary translation of the Japanese language original version. In the event of any discrepancy, errors and/or omissions, the Japanese language version shall prevail.

May 9, 2024

Highlights of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2024

Millions of yen (except for per share amounts) Year ended Mar. 31, 2023 Year ended Mar. 31, 2024 Change Revenue 815,269 822,930 0.9% Business segment profit 60,404 75,579 25.1% Operating profit 55,378 49,792 -10.1% Profit before income taxes 56,953 52,523 -7.8% Profit for the year 39,086 31,662 -19.0% Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent company 39,082 31,645 -19.0% Comprehensive income for the period 59,900 88,710 48.1% Basic earnings per share for the period (yen) 152.67 123.81 Diluted earnings per share for the period (yen) 152.22 123.48 Dividends per common share (yen) 68.00 84.00

(Note) Business segment profit is calculated by subtracting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue.

As of Mar. 31, 2023 As of Mar. 31, 2024 Total assets 850,486 896,109 Total equity 596,680 668,121 Equity attributable to owners of the parent company 596,619 668,047 Equity attributable to owners of the parent company ratio 70.2 % 74.5 % Equity attributable to owners of the parent company per share (yen) 2,334.34 2,613.43 Year ended Mar. 31, 2023 Year ended Mar. 31, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,432 141,028 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (32,198) (42,068) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (36,638) (61,584) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 119,042 166,146

Highlights of Consolidated Forecast for Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2025

Millions of yen (except for per share amounts) [Forecast] Year ended Mar. 31, 2024 Year ended Mar. 31, 2025 Change Revenue 822,930 880,000 6.9% Business segment profit 75,579 88,000 16.4% Operating profit 49,792 88,000 76.7% Profit before income taxes 52,523 88,000 67.5% Profit for the year 31,662 63,000 99.0% Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent company 31,645 63,000 99.1% Basic earnings per share for the period (yen) 123.81 246.48 Dividends per common share (yen) 84.00 100.00

