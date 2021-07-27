Log in
    6448   JP3830000000

BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(6448)
Brother Industries : Group Donates 110,000 Euros for Flood Damage in Europe

07/27/2021 | 01:21am EDT
Brother Group Donates 110,000 Euros for Flood Damage in Europe

July 27, 2021

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Brother Industries, Ltd. (President: Ichiro Sasaki) today announced that the company has decided to donate 110,000 euros as the Brother Group for the damage caused by floods which occurred in Europe such as in Germany and Belgium. BROTHER INTERNATIONAL GmbH will donate 100,000 euros to the German Red Cross and other organizations through Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF; Second German Television), while BROTHER INTERNATIONAL (BELGIUM) NV/SA will donate 10,000 euros to the Belgian Red Cross.

Brother expresses our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the damage and hopes for an early recovery.

Disclaimer

Brother Industries Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 05:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 634 B 5 755 M 5 755 M
Net income 2022 47 657 M 432 M 432 M
Net cash 2022 146 B 1 322 M 1 322 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 603 B 5 463 M 5 468 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 38 741
Free-Float 93,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 318,00 JPY
Average target price 2 425,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ichiro Sasaki President & Representative Director
Satoshi Nakajima Manager-Finance
Toshikazu Koike Chairman
Tasuku Kawanabe Representative Director & Head-Technology
Taizo Murakami Executive Officer & Head-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.9.03%5 419
CANON INC.32.48%24 595
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.77.99%8 295
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.52.03%2 834
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION21.34%2 250
PITNEY BOWES INC.35.88%1 579