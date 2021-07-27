Brother Industries : Group Donates 110,000 Euros for Flood Damage in Europe

Back to previous page

Brother Group Donates 110,000 Euros for Flood Damage in Europe

July 27, 2021

Brother Industries, Ltd.



Brother Industries, Ltd. (President: Ichiro Sasaki) today announced that the company has decided to donate 110,000 euros as the Brother Group for the damage caused by floods which occurred in Europe such as in Germany and Belgium. BROTHER INTERNATIONAL GmbH will donate 100,000 euros to the German Red Cross and other organizations through Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF; Second German Television), while BROTHER INTERNATIONAL (BELGIUM) NV/SA will donate 10,000 euros to the Belgian Red Cross.

Brother expresses our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the damage and hopes for an early recovery.