Brother Industries : Included in "FTSE4Good Index Series" ESG Investment Index for the Third Consecutive Year

Brother Included in "FTSE4Good Index Series" ESG Investment Index for the Third Consecutive Year

July 14, 2022

Brother Industries, Ltd.



Brother Industries, Ltd. (President: Ichiro Sasaki) today announced that the company has been included for the third consecutive year in the globally renowned FTSE4Good Index Series ESG investment stock index. The FTSE4Good Index Series is a series of indexes established by London Stock Exchange Group company FTSE Russell. It consists of companies that have met standards for evaluating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

In addition, Brother has also been included for the third consecutive year in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, another ESG index, which was adopted by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), which manages the largest pool of funds in the world. Brother is included in four of the five ESG indexes adopted by GPIF: the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Select Index, and S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index.

In heading toward fiscal 2030 with the Brother Group Vision "At your side 2030," the Brother Group declared that it would contribute to the environment and a better future, stating "By being 'At your side,' we enable people's productivity and creativity, contribute to society, and help protect the earth." In addition, the company formulated the Brother Group Environmental Vision 2050 to contribute to solving social environmental issues, focusing on activities related to reduction of CO 2 emissions, resource circulation, and biodiversity conservation. The medium-term CO 2 emissions reduction target for FY2030 has been certified by the international Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as a target for achieving the 1.5°C target. The Brother Group also announced support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and is analyzing the business risks and opportunities brought by climate change, incorporating these results into management and disclosing relevant information. In addition, to become a company trusted by all stakeholders, the Group is strengthening systems to assess and correct risks in its supply chains by striving to reduce the impacts on human rights, labor, safety and health, and the global environment. To operate sustainable businesses, the Group is also strengthening governance with enhancement of its corporate value over the long term by optimizing management resources and creating customer value as the basic policy.

The Brother Group remains committed to implementing ESG-focused management and will strive for the sustainable improvement of corporate value by developing its business and fulfilling its social responsibilities.