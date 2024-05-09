Brother Industries : Notice Regarding the Revisions of Year-End Dividend Forecast
May 09, 2024 at 02:15 am EDT
May 9, 2024
Company Name: Brother Industries, Ltd.
Representative: Ichiro Sasaki, Representative Director & President
(Code: 6448, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Premier Market of the Nagoya Stock Exchange) Contact: Akira Nakashima, Executive Officer in Charge of Finance & Accounting Dept.
(Tel: 052.824.2075)
Notice Regarding the Revisions of Year-End Dividend Forecast
Brother Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") announces that, at its Board of Directors meeting held today, it decided to revise its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, announced on May 8, 2023, in light of the Company's finalized consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and other factors, as described below.
1. Revisions of year-end dividend forecast
(1) Details of the revisions of year-end dividend forecast
(JPY)
Dividend per share
Interim
Year-end
Annual
Previous forecast
(announced on
34.00
68.00
May 8, 2023)
Revised forecast
50.00
84.00
Dividends paid in the
fiscal year ended March
34.00
31, 2024
Dividends paid in the
previous fiscal year
34.00
34.00
68.00
(ended March 31, 2023)
(2) Reasons for the revisions
The Company's basic policy on the determination of dividends from retained earnings, etc. is to provide stable and continuous returns to shareholders while comprehensively taking into consideration the need to secure the internal reserves necessary for future growth and the status of cash flows.
Under the Medium-Term Business Strategy CS B2024, while making prior investments for the future, the Company will consider additional shareholder returns, including raising the dividend level, depending on
business performance and other factors, with a minimum annual dividend level of 68 yen per share. In addition, the Company will flexibly carry out repurchasing of its own shares.
Based on the finalized consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and the shareholder returns policy described above, the Company has revised its previous year-end dividend forecast, announced on May 8, 2023, to 50 yen per share (previous forecast 34 yen). As a result, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, including the interim dividend already paid (34 yen per share), is projected to be 84 yen per share (previous forecast 68 yen).
