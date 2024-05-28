Brother Industries Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of office equipment and supplies. The Company operates in six business segments. The Printing and Solutions segment manufactures and sells communication and printing equipment like printers, multifunction devices and electronic stationery, among others. The Personal and Home segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of household sewing machines. The Machinery segment manufactures and sells industrial sewing machines, garment printer, machine tools, reducers and gears, among others. The Network and Contents segment is involved in the manufacture, sale and service of commercial karaoke equipment, as well as the provision of contents delivery services. The Domino segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of industrial printing equipment. The Others segment is involved in the real estate business.

Sector Office Equipment