Brother Industries : "Notice of Convocation of the 132nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" updated
May 28, 2024 at 04:31 am EDT
The 132nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Date and time
June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) at 10:00 am (Japan Standard Time)
Place
Mizuho Plant Hall, Brother Industries, Ltd.
1-1-1, Kawagishi, Mizuho-ku, Nagoya
The 132nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Materials
Notice of Convocation of the 132nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders [PDF/410KB]
In addition to Brother website, this information is also posted on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange. Please access the following URL, enter the company name "BROTHER INDUSTRIES,LTD." or its securities code "6448" for search, and select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to browse the notice:
Website of Tokyo Stock Exchange:https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020030Action.do
Brother Industries Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of office equipment and supplies. The Company operates in six business segments. The Printing and Solutions segment manufactures and sells communication and printing equipment like printers, multifunction devices and electronic stationery, among others. The Personal and Home segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of household sewing machines. The Machinery segment manufactures and sells industrial sewing machines, garment printer, machine tools, reducers and gears, among others. The Network and Contents segment is involved in the manufacture, sale and service of commercial karaoke equipment, as well as the provision of contents delivery services. The Domino segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of industrial printing equipment. The Others segment is involved in the real estate business.