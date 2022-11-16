Brother Industries : Presentation Material (with notes)

Financial Results for FY2022 Q2

Although revenue increased,due mainly to positive FX effects, profit decreased substantially due to factors such as the lower gross profit caused by decreased sales of consumables in the P&S business, a significant increase in parts and materials costs, and an increase in SG&A.

Sales revenue

Sales revenue increased by 11.6% year-on-year to 196.9 billion yen.

In the P&S business, sales of hardware were firm for inkjet All-in-Ones and both laser All-in-Ones and printers as supply constraints resulting from a shortage of parts and materials were eased. For consumables, on the other hand, there was a downturn after a last-minute surge in demand ahead of price hikes. For the business as a whole, revenue increased due to positive FX effects.

In the P&H business, despite positive FX effects, revenue decreased as stay-at-home demand has run its course and sales decreased for middle- and high-end models.

Business segment profit

Business segment profit decreased by 52.1% year-on-year to 11.1 billion yen.

Profit decreased substantially due to factors such as lower gross profit caused by decreased sales of consumables in the P&S business, as well as a significant increase in parts and materials costs and an increase in SG&A expenses.

Forecast for FY2022

The forecast for sales revenue has been revised upward in response to positive FX effects, eased supply constraints in the P&S business, and other factors.

The forecast for business segment profit has been revised downward, despite positive FX effects, in response to a significant increase in parts and materials costs and lower-than-expected profit in the first half.