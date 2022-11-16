Advanced search
    6448   JP3830000000

BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(6448)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-16 am EST
2167.00 JPY   -1.32%
03:19aBrother Industries : Presentation Material (with notes)
PU
11/09Brother Industries : Highlights of Consolidated Results for the First Half and the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023
PU
11/09Brother Industries : Consolidated Results for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023
PU
Brother Industries : Presentation Material (with notes)

11/16/2022 | 03:19am EST
1

Financial Results for FY2022 Q2

Although revenue increased,due mainly to positive FX effects, profit decreased substantially due to factors such as the lower gross profit caused by decreased sales of consumables in the P&S business, a significant increase in parts and materials costs, and an increase in SG&A.

Sales revenue

Sales revenue increased by 11.6% year-on-year to 196.9 billion yen.

In the P&S business, sales of hardware were firm for inkjet All-in-Ones and both laser All-in-Ones and printers as supply constraints resulting from a shortage of parts and materials were eased. For consumables, on the other hand, there was a downturn after a last-minute surge in demand ahead of price hikes. For the business as a whole, revenue increased due to positive FX effects.

In the P&H business, despite positive FX effects, revenue decreased as stay-at-home demand has run its course and sales decreased for middle- and high-end models.

Business segment profit

Business segment profit decreased by 52.1% year-on-year to 11.1 billion yen.

Profit decreased substantially due to factors such as lower gross profit caused by decreased sales of consumables in the P&S business, as well as a significant increase in parts and materials costs and an increase in SG&A expenses.

Forecast for FY2022

The forecast for sales revenue has been revised upward in response to positive FX effects, eased supply constraints in the P&S business, and other factors.

The forecast for business segment profit has been revised downward, despite positive FX effects, in response to a significant increase in parts and materials costs and lower-than-expected profit in the first half.

2

3

I will now discuss business results.

In the second quarter of FY2022, sales revenue was 196.9 billion yen, up 20.4 billion yen from the same period of the previous year.

With regard to profit,

Business segment profit was 11.1 billion yen, down 12.1 billion yen. Operating profit was 12.4 billion yen, down 12.3 billion yen.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent company decreased substantially, down 5.3 billion yen to 12.9 billion yen.

4

This slide shows results in each business segment.

Effective FY2022 business segmentation has been changed as per the Medium-Term Business Strategy CS B2024 (FY2022 to FY2024) and the figures for FY2021 has been revised as well for comparison.

The same applies to the figures for the following pages.

5

Disclaimer

Brother Industries Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 791 B 5 681 M 5 681 M
Net income 2023 58 611 M 421 M 421 M
Net cash 2023 125 B 895 M 895 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 3,10%
Capitalization 552 B 3 963 M 3 963 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 41 215
Free-Float 93,1%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 196,00 JPY
Average target price 2 733,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Managers and Directors
Ichiro Sasaki Manager-NID Development
Satoshi Nakajima Manager-Finance
Toshikazu Koike President & Representative Director
Tasuku Kawanabe Representative Director & Head-Technology
Taizo Murakami Executive Officer & Head-Technology Development
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-0.68%3 963
CANON INC.11.71%22 832
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-2.71%4 579
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.1.91%1 901
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-18.28%1 518
ZHEJIANG LANTE OPTICS CO., LTD.-22.75%1 016