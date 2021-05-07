Brother Industries : Presentation Material for Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2020 (ended March 31, 2021)
Fiscal Year 2020 (ended March 31, 2021)
Financial Results
Brother Industries, Ltd.
May 7, 2021
Information on this report, other than historical facts, refers to future prospects and performance, and has been prepared by our Management on the basis of information available at the time of the announcement. This covers various risks, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, customer demand, foreign currency exchange rates, tax rules, regulation and other factors. As a result, actual future performance may differ from any forecasts contained on this report.
Agenda
Highlights
Results for FY2020
Review of FY2020 by Business
Forecast for FY2021
Shareholder Returns
Appendix
Results for FY2020 Q4 (Jan.-Mar.)
Financial Position/ Cash Flows/
Capital Expenditure/ Depreciation & Amortization/ R&D Expense
Business Segment Information
Highlights
(Results for FY2020)
Although business segment profit reached an all-time high, operating profit and net income decreased significantly due to the recording of an impairment loss on goodwill
◆Sales revenue
631.8 billion yen / -0.9%(year-on-year)
In the P&S business, sales were on a par with the previous year's level despite a decrease in sales volume resulting from supply restrictions.
The P&H business recorded a significant increase in sales revenue, backed by growing demand for home sewing machines from people staying home or conducting a second business.
◆Business segment profit 78.1 billion yen/ +16.6 %
In the P&S business, profit increased due in part to the effects of efforts to keep down sales promotion expenses.
In the P&H business, profit increased as sales increased due to strong demand.
The N&C business was deep into the red as a result of a drop in sales from the karaoke club business and sales of karaoke machines.
The Machinery business (machine tools) recorded a substantial increase in profit as sales in the automotive and general industries recovered in China.
◆Operating profit
42.7
billion yen/ -36.5 %
Operating profit decreased substantially due mainly to the recording of an impairment loss on goodwill in the Domino business
◆Net income*
24.5
billion yen/ -50.5 %
*: Net income attributable to owners of the parent
Highlights
(Forecast for FY2021/ Shareholder Returns)
Forecast for FY2021
Effects such as from disruptions in the global supply chain mainly in the P&S business are incorporated as risk factors, and a decline in both revenue and business segment profit is projected.
An increase in operating profit and net income is projected due to the elimination of special factors that occurred in FY2020.
Shareholder Returns
The annual dividend in FY2020 is set at 60 yen per share (the same as in FY2019)
An annual dividend of 60 yen per share is also planned for FY2021.
