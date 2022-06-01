Brown and : Interim Financial Statements as at 31/03/2022
Interim Report
Period ended 31st March 2022
BROWN & COMPANY PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Group
Company
As at
As at
As at
As at
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
(Un-Audited)
(Audited)
(Un-Audited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
160,763,756
105,513,324
3,267,021
2,488,075
Right-of-use Assets
31,671,268
19,575,908
343,101
397,359
Investment Properties
92,399,413
23,896,929
14,678,650
12,534,776
Intangible Assets
1,897,196
1,687,392
29,618
3,226
Bearer Biological Assets
4,528,197
2,423,961
-
-
Consumable Biological Assets
7,087,007
4,007,383
-
-
Investments in Subsidiaries
-
-
27,858,633
23,358,633
Investments in Equity Accounted Investees
36,519,679
6,396,386
1,227,958
1,227,958
Other Financial Assets
496,087
1,609,585
55,000
55,000
Deferred Tax Assets
456,211
48,691
-
-
335,818,815
165,159,559
47,459,981
40,065,027
Current Assets
Inventories
20,293,864
8,960,060
4,334,355
2,268,847
Trade and Other Receivables
44,739,148
13,050,310
2,757,875
3,253,431
Loans to Related Parties
2,019,242
1,985,921
2,357,880
6,026,783
Amounts due from Related Parties
537,067
285,133
2,398,338
1,017,733
Income Tax Recoverable
95,672
150,391
11,764
115,106
Other Financial Assets
4,689,634
3,191,482
1,237,840
1,814,175
Cash and Cash Equivalents
5,937,123
2,978,887
2,292,363
172,471
78,311,750
30,602,185
15,390,416
14,668,547
Total Assets
414,130,566
195,761,744
62,850,397
54,733,574
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated Capital
9,093,101
9,093,101
9,093,101
9,093,101
Capital Reserves
33,126,281
17,809,193
3,770,992
3,173,841
Revenue Reserve
41,970,900
19,985,456
19,815,140
18,011,324
Equity Attributable to Equity
holders of Parent
84,190,282
46,887,750
32,679,233
30,278,266
Non-controlling Interests
97,515,610
50,180,938
-
-
Total Equity
181,705,893
97,068,688
32,679,233
30,278,266
Non-Current Liabilities
Loans and Borrowings
33,321,959
17,597,510
2,921,363
2,394,972
Debentures
2,000,000
-
2,000,000
-
Lease Liabilities
16,928,640
6,786,368
324,456
376,251
Retirement Benefit Obligations
2,180,142
973,087
103,825
112,515
Deferred Tax Liabilities
9,168,353
4,981,695
1,176,028
710,410
Deferred Income
432,885
143,176
31,049
14,080
Loans from Related Parties
3,003,663
4,837,781
-
-
67,035,640
35,319,617
6,556,721
3,608,228
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
54,141,332
14,284,748
4,325,058
3,434,539
Loans and Borrowings
8,623,352
3,053,794
4,122,748
2,872,585
Lease Liabilities
374,388
296,842
90,987
65,587
Loans from Related Parties
23,484,986
16,130,932
2,055,678
1,956,904
Amounts due to Related Parties
52,209,911
14,730,241
899,626
843,875
Income Tax Payable
503,097
258,948
7,514
-
Dividend Payable
10,222
10,818
5,839
5,912
Short Term Borrowings
24,935,430
14,299,903
12,004,866
11,567,041
Bank Overdrafts
1,106,313
307,213
102,128
100,637
165,389,032
63,373,439
23,614,444
20,847,080
414,130,566
195,761,744
62,850,397
54,733,574
Net Assets per Share (Rs.)
395.96
220.52
Note : All values are in Rupees
'000s, unless otherwise stated.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The Statement of Financial Position as at 31st March 2022 and related Income Statement, Statements of Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and Cash Flows for the period ended 31st March 2022 are drawn up from the unaudited Financial Statements of the Company, its Subsidiaries, Associates, and Joint Ventures, and they provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. The Group Chief Financial Officer certifies that the Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.
Sgd : Group Chief Financial Officer
Signed for and on behalf of the Board.
Sgd : Director
Sgd : Director
31st May 2022
1
BROWN & COMPANY PLC
INCOME STATEMENT
Group Income Statement
Quarter ended 31st March
Twelve months ended 31st March
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(Un-Audited)
(Un-Audited)
(Un-Audited)
(Audited)
Revenue
17,803,809
9,988,616
78.24
50,454,454
29,391,036
71.67
Cost of Sales
(12,864,974)
(7,922,049)
(62.39)
(38,635,660)
(22,091,460)
(74.89)
Gross profit
4,938,836
2,066,567
>100
11,818,794
7,299,576
61.91
Other Income/ (Expenses)
(2,194,135)
(423,521)
(>100)
(1,483,423)
558,602
(>100)
Distribution Expenses
(1,188,881)
(355,686)
(>100)
(1,700,599)
(984,520)
(72.73)
Administrative Expenses
(3,254,449)
(1,434,424)
(>100)
(8,181,043)
(5,927,072)
(38.03)
Finance Income
(>100)
42.81
231,989
141,837
775,366
542,923
Finance Cost
(6,059,126)
(1,583,865)
(>100)
(13,380,668)
(5,582,525)
(>100)
Net Finance Cost
(5,827,138)
(1,442,028)
(>100)
(12,605,301)
(5,039,602)
(>100)
Change in Fair Value of Investment Properties
16,172,417
706,916
>100
16,172,417
706,916
>100
-
Change in Fair Value of Consumable Biological Assets
689,627
560,453
23
689,627
560,453
23.05
Change in fair Value of bearer biological assets
67,616
-
100
67,616
-
100
-
Gain on Disposal of Group Investments
819,409
-
100
819,409
-
100
Share of Profit/(Loss) of Equity Accounted Investees (Net of Taxation)
799,943
42,800
(>100)
724,383
(122,597)
>100
Gain on Bargain purchase
20,538,066
65,207
>100
22,165,955
165,154
(>100)
Proft/ (Loss) before Taxation
31,561,311
(213,716)
>100
28,487,833
(2,783,090)
(>100)
Income tax Expense
(205,704)
(544,132)
>100
(578,076)
(561,334)
2.98
Proft/ (Loss) for the Period
31,355,608
(757,849)
>100
27,909,757
(3,344,424)
(>100)
Attributable to :
Equity holders of the Company
21,425,739
(30,931)
>100
20,414,843
(16,046)
>100
Non-controlling interests
9,929,867
(726,917)
>100
7,494,914
(3,328,378)
>100
31,355,608
(757,849)
>100
27,909,757
(3,344,424)
>100
Basic Earnings/ (loss) per share - Rs.
100.77
(0.15)
96.01
(0.08)
Diluted Earnings/ (loss) per share - Rs.
100.77
(0.15)
96.01
(0.08)
Company Income Statement
Quarter ended 31st March
Twelve months ended 31st March
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(Un-Audited)
(Un-Audited)
(Un-Audited)
(Audited)
Revenue
5,992,965
5,435,804
10.25
22,043,428
16,451,336
33.99
Cost of Sales
(4,717,384)
(4,328,120)
(8.99)
(17,505,079)
(12,831,377)
(36.42)
Gross Profit
1,275,581
1,107,684
15.16
4,538,349
3,619,959
25.37
Other Income/ (Expenses)
(726,535)
243,320
>100
(834,246)
462,214
(>100)
Distribution Expenses
(339,086)
(287,527)
(17.93)
(665,347)
(569,683)
(16.79)
Administrative Expenses
(496,328)
(238,438)
(>100)
(1,286,390)
(933,785)
(37.76)
-
Finance Income
(129,581)
139,264
>100
393,414
885,548
(55.57)
Finance Cost
(657,608)
(486,367)
(35.21)
(2,041,503)
(1,846,463)
(10.56)
Net Finance Cost
(787,189)
(347,103)
>100
(1,648,089)
(960,915)
(71.51)
Change in Fair Value of Investment Properties
2,067,712
453,809
100
2,067,712
453,809
>100
Profit before Taxation
994,155
931,744
6.70
2,171,989
2,071,599
4.85
Income tax Expense
(203,226)
(328,946)
(38.22)
(380,476)
(310,631)
(22.48)
Proft for the Period
790,929
602,798
31.21
1,791,513
1,760,968
1.73
Note :
All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
2
BROWN & COMPANY PLC
STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Group - Statement of Other Comprehensive Income
Quarter ended 31st March
Twelve months ended 31st March
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(Un-Audited)
(Un-Audited)
(Un-Audited)
(Audited)
Proft/ (Loss) for the Period
31,355,608
(757,849)
(>100)
27,909,757
(3,344,424)
>100
Other comprehensive income
Revaluation surplus on property, plant and equipment (Net of Tax)
9,032,105
6,905,136
30.80
9,032,105
22,877,364
(61)
Actuarial Gain/ (Loss) on defined benefit obligation, (Net of Tax)
383,722
58,387
>100
383,722
58,387
>100
Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investees (Net of Tax)
1,964,795
198,316
>100
1,993,245
289,221
>100
Items that are or may be Reclassified to Profit or Loss
Exchange gain from translation of foreign operations
26,714,927
1,732,198
(>100)
25,539,496
5,274,348
>100
Net change in fair value of FVOCI financial assets
(102,853)
420,087
(>100)
1,038,157
678,271
>100
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
37,992,696
9,314,124
>100
37,986,725
29,177,591
30.19
Total comprehensive income for the period
69,348,304
8,556,276
>100
65,896,482
25,833,167
>100
Total comprehensive income Attributable to :
Equity holders of the Company
37,899,456
7,304,109
>100
37,301,993
13,162,197
>100
Non-controlling interests
31,448,848
1,252,166
>100
28,594,489
12,670,970
>100
69,348,304
8,556,276
>100
65,896,482
25,833,167
>100
Company - Statement of Other Comprehensive Income
Quarter ended 31st March
Twelve months ended 31st March
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(Un-Audited)
(Un-Audited)
(Un-Audited)
(Audited)
Profit for the period
790,929
602,798
31.21
1,791,513
1,760,968
1.73
Other comprehensive income
Items that will never be Reclassified to Profit or Loss
Revaluation surplus on property, plant and equipment (Net of Tax)
597,151
515,301
15.88
597,151
515,301
15.88
Actuarial Gain/ (Loss) on defined benefit obligation, (Net of Tax)
12,303
(7,471)
>100
12,303
(7,471)
>100
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
609,454
507,830
609,454
507,830
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,400,383
1,110,628
>100
2,400,967
2,268,798
5.83
Note :
All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
3
BROWN & COMPANY PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Group
Equity Attributable to Equity holders of the Company
Stated Capital
Revaluation
Fair Value
Foreign
Retained
Non-controlling
Total
Total Equity
Reserve
through Other
Currency
Earnings
Interests
comprehensive
Translation
income
Reserve
Balance as at 1st April 2020
9,093,101
3,604,190
(262,951)
1,302,625
16,520,106
30,257,070
46,497,651
76,754,721
Profit/(Loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
(16,046)
(16,046)
(3,328,378)
(3,344,424)
Other Comprehensive income
-
10,810,684
441,384
1,913,260
12,913
13,178,241
15,999,350
29,177,591
Adjustments due to change in group holdings and other adjustments
-
-
-
-
3,450,884
3,450,884
(20,457,608)
(17,006,724)
On acquisition of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,091,380
2,091,380
Share issue by subsidiaries to non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
9,378,545
9,378,545
Forfeited Dividend
-
-
-
-
17,600
17,600
-
17,600
Balance as at 31st March 2021
9,093,101
14,414,874
178,433
3,215,885
19,985,456
46,887,750
50,180,938
97,068,688
Balance as at 1st April 2021
9,093,101
14,414,874
178,434
3,215,885
19,985,456
46,887,750
50,180,938
97,068,688
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
20,414,843
20,414,843
7,494,914
27,909,757
Other Comprehensive income
-
4,894,338
(463,246)
10,885,996
1,570,062
16,887,150
21,099,575
37,986,725
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
On acquisition of subsidiaries
-
-
4,616,901
4,616,901
Share issue by subsidiaries to non-controling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
14,123,279
14,123,279
Forfeited Dividend
-
-
-
-
539
539
-
539
Balance as at 31st March 2022
9,093,101
19,309,212
(284,812)
14,101,881
41,970,900
84,190,282
97,515,610
181,705,893
Note :
All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
4
