Brown and : Interim Financial Statements as at 31/03/2022

BROWN & COMPANY PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Group Company As at As at As at As at 31.03.2022 31.03.2021 31.03.2022 31.03.2021 (Un-Audited) (Audited) (Un-Audited) (Audited) ASSETS Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 160,763,756 105,513,324 3,267,021 2,488,075 Right-of-use Assets 31,671,268 19,575,908 343,101 397,359 Investment Properties 92,399,413 23,896,929 14,678,650 12,534,776 Intangible Assets 1,897,196 1,687,392 29,618 3,226 Bearer Biological Assets 4,528,197 2,423,961 - - Consumable Biological Assets 7,087,007 4,007,383 - - Investments in Subsidiaries - - 27,858,633 23,358,633 Investments in Equity Accounted Investees 36,519,679 6,396,386 1,227,958 1,227,958 Other Financial Assets 496,087 1,609,585 55,000 55,000 Deferred Tax Assets 456,211 48,691 - - 335,818,815 165,159,559 47,459,981 40,065,027 Current Assets Inventories 20,293,864 8,960,060 4,334,355 2,268,847 Trade and Other Receivables 44,739,148 13,050,310 2,757,875 3,253,431 Loans to Related Parties 2,019,242 1,985,921 2,357,880 6,026,783 Amounts due from Related Parties 537,067 285,133 2,398,338 1,017,733 Income Tax Recoverable 95,672 150,391 11,764 115,106 Other Financial Assets 4,689,634 3,191,482 1,237,840 1,814,175 Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,937,123 2,978,887 2,292,363 172,471 78,311,750 30,602,185 15,390,416 14,668,547 Total Assets 414,130,566 195,761,744 62,850,397 54,733,574 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Stated Capital 9,093,101 9,093,101 9,093,101 9,093,101 Capital Reserves 33,126,281 17,809,193 3,770,992 3,173,841 Revenue Reserve 41,970,900 19,985,456 19,815,140 18,011,324 Equity Attributable to Equity holders of Parent 84,190,282 46,887,750 32,679,233 30,278,266 Non-controlling Interests 97,515,610 50,180,938 - - Total Equity 181,705,893 97,068,688 32,679,233 30,278,266 Non-Current Liabilities Loans and Borrowings 33,321,959 17,597,510 2,921,363 2,394,972 Debentures 2,000,000 - 2,000,000 - Lease Liabilities 16,928,640 6,786,368 324,456 376,251 Retirement Benefit Obligations 2,180,142 973,087 103,825 112,515 Deferred Tax Liabilities 9,168,353 4,981,695 1,176,028 710,410 Deferred Income 432,885 143,176 31,049 14,080 Loans from Related Parties 3,003,663 4,837,781 - - 67,035,640 35,319,617 6,556,721 3,608,228 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 54,141,332 14,284,748 4,325,058 3,434,539 Loans and Borrowings 8,623,352 3,053,794 4,122,748 2,872,585 Lease Liabilities 374,388 296,842 90,987 65,587 Loans from Related Parties 23,484,986 16,130,932 2,055,678 1,956,904 Amounts due to Related Parties 52,209,911 14,730,241 899,626 843,875 Income Tax Payable 503,097 258,948 7,514 - Dividend Payable 10,222 10,818 5,839 5,912 Short Term Borrowings 24,935,430 14,299,903 12,004,866 11,567,041 Bank Overdrafts 1,106,313 307,213 102,128 100,637 165,389,032 63,373,439 23,614,444 20,847,080 414,130,566 195,761,744 62,850,397 54,733,574 Net Assets per Share (Rs.) 395.96 220.52 Note : All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The Statement of Financial Position as at 31st March 2022 and related Income Statement, Statements of Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and Cash Flows for the period ended 31st March 2022 are drawn up from the unaudited Financial Statements of the Company, its Subsidiaries, Associates, and Joint Ventures, and they provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. The Group Chief Financial Officer certifies that the Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.

Sgd : Group Chief Financial Officer

Signed for and on behalf of the Board.

Sgd : Director Sgd : Director

31st May 2022