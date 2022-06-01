Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Brown and Company PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRWN.N0000   LK0018N00008

BROWN AND COMPANY PLC

(BRWN.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  05-30
150.00 LKR   -4.00%
12:22aBROWN AND : Interim Financial Statements as at 31/03/2022
PU
02/16BROWN AND : Interim Financial Statements as at 31/12/2021
PU
02/16Brown and Company PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brown and : Interim Financial Statements as at 31/03/2022

06/01/2022 | 12:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim Report

Period ended 31st March 2022

BROWN & COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Group

Company

As at

As at

As at

As at

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

(Un-Audited)

(Audited)

(Un-Audited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

160,763,756

105,513,324

3,267,021

2,488,075

Right-of-use Assets

31,671,268

19,575,908

343,101

397,359

Investment Properties

92,399,413

23,896,929

14,678,650

12,534,776

Intangible Assets

1,897,196

1,687,392

29,618

3,226

Bearer Biological Assets

4,528,197

2,423,961

-

-

Consumable Biological Assets

7,087,007

4,007,383

-

-

Investments in Subsidiaries

-

-

27,858,633

23,358,633

Investments in Equity Accounted Investees

36,519,679

6,396,386

1,227,958

1,227,958

Other Financial Assets

496,087

1,609,585

55,000

55,000

Deferred Tax Assets

456,211

48,691

-

-

335,818,815

165,159,559

47,459,981

40,065,027

Current Assets

Inventories

20,293,864

8,960,060

4,334,355

2,268,847

Trade and Other Receivables

44,739,148

13,050,310

2,757,875

3,253,431

Loans to Related Parties

2,019,242

1,985,921

2,357,880

6,026,783

Amounts due from Related Parties

537,067

285,133

2,398,338

1,017,733

Income Tax Recoverable

95,672

150,391

11,764

115,106

Other Financial Assets

4,689,634

3,191,482

1,237,840

1,814,175

Cash and Cash Equivalents

5,937,123

2,978,887

2,292,363

172,471

78,311,750

30,602,185

15,390,416

14,668,547

Total Assets

414,130,566

195,761,744

62,850,397

54,733,574

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated Capital

9,093,101

9,093,101

9,093,101

9,093,101

Capital Reserves

33,126,281

17,809,193

3,770,992

3,173,841

Revenue Reserve

41,970,900

19,985,456

19,815,140

18,011,324

Equity Attributable to Equity

holders of Parent

84,190,282

46,887,750

32,679,233

30,278,266

Non-controlling Interests

97,515,610

50,180,938

-

-

Total Equity

181,705,893

97,068,688

32,679,233

30,278,266

Non-Current Liabilities

Loans and Borrowings

33,321,959

17,597,510

2,921,363

2,394,972

Debentures

2,000,000

-

2,000,000

-

Lease Liabilities

16,928,640

6,786,368

324,456

376,251

Retirement Benefit Obligations

2,180,142

973,087

103,825

112,515

Deferred Tax Liabilities

9,168,353

4,981,695

1,176,028

710,410

Deferred Income

432,885

143,176

31,049

14,080

Loans from Related Parties

3,003,663

4,837,781

-

-

67,035,640

35,319,617

6,556,721

3,608,228

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

54,141,332

14,284,748

4,325,058

3,434,539

Loans and Borrowings

8,623,352

3,053,794

4,122,748

2,872,585

Lease Liabilities

374,388

296,842

90,987

65,587

Loans from Related Parties

23,484,986

16,130,932

2,055,678

1,956,904

Amounts due to Related Parties

52,209,911

14,730,241

899,626

843,875

Income Tax Payable

503,097

258,948

7,514

-

Dividend Payable

10,222

10,818

5,839

5,912

Short Term Borrowings

24,935,430

14,299,903

12,004,866

11,567,041

Bank Overdrafts

1,106,313

307,213

102,128

100,637

165,389,032

63,373,439

23,614,444

20,847,080

414,130,566

195,761,744

62,850,397

54,733,574

Net Assets per Share (Rs.)

395.96

220.52

Note : All values are in Rupees

'000s, unless otherwise stated.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The Statement of Financial Position as at 31st March 2022 and related Income Statement, Statements of Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and Cash Flows for the period ended 31st March 2022 are drawn up from the unaudited Financial Statements of the Company, its Subsidiaries, Associates, and Joint Ventures, and they provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange.

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. The Group Chief Financial Officer certifies that the Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.

Sgd : Group Chief Financial Officer

Signed for and on behalf of the Board.

Sgd : Director

Sgd : Director

31st May 2022

1

BROWN & COMPANY PLC

INCOME STATEMENT

Group Income Statement

Quarter ended 31st March

Twelve months ended 31st March

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

(Un-Audited)

(Un-Audited)

(Un-Audited)

(Audited)

Revenue

17,803,809

9,988,616

78.24

50,454,454

29,391,036

71.67

Cost of Sales

(12,864,974)

(7,922,049)

(62.39)

(38,635,660)

(22,091,460)

(74.89)

Gross profit

4,938,836

2,066,567

>100

11,818,794

7,299,576

61.91

Other Income/ (Expenses)

(2,194,135)

(423,521)

(>100)

(1,483,423)

558,602

(>100)

Distribution Expenses

(1,188,881)

(355,686)

(>100)

(1,700,599)

(984,520)

(72.73)

Administrative Expenses

(3,254,449)

(1,434,424)

(>100)

(8,181,043)

(5,927,072)

(38.03)

Finance Income

(>100)

42.81

231,989

141,837

775,366

542,923

Finance Cost

(6,059,126)

(1,583,865)

(>100)

(13,380,668)

(5,582,525)

(>100)

Net Finance Cost

(5,827,138)

(1,442,028)

(>100)

(12,605,301)

(5,039,602)

(>100)

Change in Fair Value of Investment Properties

16,172,417

706,916

>100

16,172,417

706,916

>100

-

Change in Fair Value of Consumable Biological Assets

689,627

560,453

23

689,627

560,453

23.05

Change in fair Value of bearer biological assets

67,616

-

100

67,616

-

100

-

Gain on Disposal of Group Investments

819,409

-

100

819,409

-

100

Share of Profit/(Loss) of Equity Accounted Investees (Net of Taxation)

799,943

42,800

(>100)

724,383

(122,597)

>100

Gain on Bargain purchase

20,538,066

65,207

>100

22,165,955

165,154

(>100)

Proft/ (Loss) before Taxation

31,561,311

(213,716)

>100

28,487,833

(2,783,090)

(>100)

Income tax Expense

(205,704)

(544,132)

>100

(578,076)

(561,334)

2.98

Proft/ (Loss) for the Period

31,355,608

(757,849)

>100

27,909,757

(3,344,424)

(>100)

Attributable to :

Equity holders of the Company

21,425,739

(30,931)

>100

20,414,843

(16,046)

>100

Non-controlling interests

9,929,867

(726,917)

>100

7,494,914

(3,328,378)

>100

31,355,608

(757,849)

>100

27,909,757

(3,344,424)

>100

Basic Earnings/ (loss) per share - Rs.

100.77

(0.15)

96.01

(0.08)

Diluted Earnings/ (loss) per share - Rs.

100.77

(0.15)

96.01

(0.08)

Company Income Statement

Quarter ended 31st March

Twelve months ended 31st March

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

(Un-Audited)

(Un-Audited)

(Un-Audited)

(Audited)

Revenue

5,992,965

5,435,804

10.25

22,043,428

16,451,336

33.99

Cost of Sales

(4,717,384)

(4,328,120)

(8.99)

(17,505,079)

(12,831,377)

(36.42)

Gross Profit

1,275,581

1,107,684

15.16

4,538,349

3,619,959

25.37

Other Income/ (Expenses)

(726,535)

243,320

>100

(834,246)

462,214

(>100)

Distribution Expenses

(339,086)

(287,527)

(17.93)

(665,347)

(569,683)

(16.79)

Administrative Expenses

(496,328)

(238,438)

(>100)

(1,286,390)

(933,785)

(37.76)

-

Finance Income

(129,581)

139,264

>100

393,414

885,548

(55.57)

Finance Cost

(657,608)

(486,367)

(35.21)

(2,041,503)

(1,846,463)

(10.56)

Net Finance Cost

(787,189)

(347,103)

>100

(1,648,089)

(960,915)

(71.51)

Change in Fair Value of Investment Properties

2,067,712

453,809

100

2,067,712

453,809

>100

Profit before Taxation

994,155

931,744

6.70

2,171,989

2,071,599

4.85

Income tax Expense

(203,226)

(328,946)

(38.22)

(380,476)

(310,631)

(22.48)

Proft for the Period

790,929

602,798

31.21

1,791,513

1,760,968

1.73

Note :

All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

2

BROWN & COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Group - Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

Quarter ended 31st March

Twelve months ended 31st March

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

(Un-Audited)

(Un-Audited)

(Un-Audited)

(Audited)

Proft/ (Loss) for the Period

31,355,608

(757,849)

(>100)

27,909,757

(3,344,424)

>100

Other comprehensive income

Revaluation surplus on property, plant and equipment (Net of Tax)

9,032,105

6,905,136

30.80

9,032,105

22,877,364

(61)

Actuarial Gain/ (Loss) on defined benefit obligation, (Net of Tax)

383,722

58,387

>100

383,722

58,387

>100

Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investees (Net of Tax)

1,964,795

198,316

>100

1,993,245

289,221

>100

Items that are or may be Reclassified to Profit or Loss

Exchange gain from translation of foreign operations

26,714,927

1,732,198

(>100)

25,539,496

5,274,348

>100

Net change in fair value of FVOCI financial assets

(102,853)

420,087

(>100)

1,038,157

678,271

>100

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

37,992,696

9,314,124

>100

37,986,725

29,177,591

30.19

Total comprehensive income for the period

69,348,304

8,556,276

>100

65,896,482

25,833,167

>100

Total comprehensive income Attributable to :

Equity holders of the Company

37,899,456

7,304,109

>100

37,301,993

13,162,197

>100

Non-controlling interests

31,448,848

1,252,166

>100

28,594,489

12,670,970

>100

69,348,304

8,556,276

>100

65,896,482

25,833,167

>100

Company - Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

Quarter ended 31st March

Twelve months ended 31st March

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

(Un-Audited)

(Un-Audited)

(Un-Audited)

(Audited)

Profit for the period

790,929

602,798

31.21

1,791,513

1,760,968

1.73

Other comprehensive income

Items that will never be Reclassified to Profit or Loss

Revaluation surplus on property, plant and equipment (Net of Tax)

597,151

515,301

15.88

597,151

515,301

15.88

Actuarial Gain/ (Loss) on defined benefit obligation, (Net of Tax)

12,303

(7,471)

>100

12,303

(7,471)

>100

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

609,454

507,830

609,454

507,830

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,400,383

1,110,628

>100

2,400,967

2,268,798

5.83

Note :

All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

3

BROWN & COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Group

Equity Attributable to Equity holders of the Company

Stated Capital

Revaluation

Fair Value

Foreign

Retained

Non-controlling

Total

Total Equity

Reserve

through Other

Currency

Earnings

Interests

comprehensive

Translation

income

Reserve

Balance as at 1st April 2020

9,093,101

3,604,190

(262,951)

1,302,625

16,520,106

30,257,070

46,497,651

76,754,721

Profit/(Loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

(16,046)

(16,046)

(3,328,378)

(3,344,424)

Other Comprehensive income

-

10,810,684

441,384

1,913,260

12,913

13,178,241

15,999,350

29,177,591

Adjustments due to change in group holdings and other adjustments

-

-

-

-

3,450,884

3,450,884

(20,457,608)

(17,006,724)

On acquisition of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,091,380

2,091,380

Share issue by subsidiaries to non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,378,545

9,378,545

Forfeited Dividend

-

-

-

-

17,600

17,600

-

17,600

Balance as at 31st March 2021

9,093,101

14,414,874

178,433

3,215,885

19,985,456

46,887,750

50,180,938

97,068,688

Balance as at 1st April 2021

9,093,101

14,414,874

178,434

3,215,885

19,985,456

46,887,750

50,180,938

97,068,688

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

20,414,843

20,414,843

7,494,914

27,909,757

Other Comprehensive income

-

4,894,338

(463,246)

10,885,996

1,570,062

16,887,150

21,099,575

37,986,725

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

On acquisition of subsidiaries

-

-

4,616,901

4,616,901

Share issue by subsidiaries to non-controling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

14,123,279

14,123,279

Forfeited Dividend

-

-

-

-

539

539

-

539

Balance as at 31st March 2022

9,093,101

19,309,212

(284,812)

14,101,881

41,970,900

84,190,282

97,515,610

181,705,893

Note :

All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brown & Company plc published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 04:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BROWN AND COMPANY PLC
12:22aBROWN AND : Interim Financial Statements as at 31/03/2022
PU
02/16BROWN AND : Interim Financial Statements as at 31/12/2021
PU
02/16Brown and Company PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
01/12Brown and Company PLC Appoints Sanakan Thamotharampillai as Chief Executive Officer
CI
2021Brown and Company PLC Announces of Listed Rated Guaranteed Senior Redeemable Debenture ..
CI
2021Brown and Company PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
2021Sri Lankan shares end higher on industrial, financial boost
RE
2021Brown and Company plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2021Brown and Company plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31,..
CI
2020Brown and Company plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29 391 M 81,6 M 81,6 M
Net income 2021 -16,0 M -0,04 M -0,04 M
Net Debt 2021 55 404 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1 941x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31 894 M 88,5 M 88,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 508
Free-Float 19,1%
Chart BROWN AND COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Brown and Company PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thamotharampillai Sanakan Group Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Ishara Chinthaka Nanayakkara Executive Chairman
Danesh Abeyrathna Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Herbert Poshitha Janaka de Silva Independent Non-Executive Director
Tissa Kumara Bandaranayake Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROWN AND COMPANY PLC-59.40%92
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION23.19%52 108
ITOCHU CORPORATION5.77%42 894
MITSUI & CO., LTD.17.06%40 035
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED26.88%31 833
MARUBENI CORPORATION22.33%18 418