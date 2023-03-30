Brown & Brown : 2022 Annual Report & 2023 ESG Report Now Available

"Honesty, integrity, creativity, collaboration, positive energy and a growth mindset are all part of our culture at Brown & Brown."

- J. Powell Brown

Each year, we publish an Annual Report for our shareholders to recap and highlight our teammates' hard work and dedication to driving positive outcomes for our customers, carrier partners and communities.

This year's report is now available by clicking here (flipbook version), or here (PDF for download).

Check out the full Annual Report below and view more information on our Investor Relations site.

In addition to the 2022 Annual Report, our 2023 ESG Report is also available, covering the fiscal year 2022 in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Professional & Commercial Services standards. Brown & Brown is A Forever Company, and we are dedicated to upholding our sustainability responsibilities and positively impacting the well-being of our society. As we continue to grow and evolve, this report will evolve to provide a deeper understanding of who we are and our commitment to doing what is right.

Click here (flipbook version), or here (PDF for download).