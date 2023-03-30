Advanced search
    BRO   US1152361010

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-30 pm EDT
56.62 USD   +0.35%
05:45pBrown & Brown : 2022 Annual Report & 2023 ESG Report Now Available
PU
03/22Brown & Brown : ESG Report - Form 8-K
PU
03/22Brown & Brown, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Brown & Brown : 2022 Annual Report & 2023 ESG Report Now Available

03/30/2023 | 05:45pm EDT
"Honesty, integrity, creativity, collaboration, positive energy and a growth mindset are all part of our culture at Brown & Brown."

- J. Powell Brown

Each year, we publish an Annual Report for our shareholders to recap and highlight our teammates' hard work and dedication to driving positive outcomes for our customers, carrier partners and communities.

This year's report is now available by clicking here (flipbook version), or here (PDF for download).

Check out the full Annual Report below and view more information on our Investor Relations site.

In addition to the 2022 Annual Report, our 2023 ESG Report is also available, covering the fiscal year 2022 in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Professional & Commercial Services standards. Brown & Brown is A Forever Company, and we are dedicated to upholding our sustainability responsibilities and positively impacting the well-being of our society. As we continue to grow and evolve, this report will evolve to provide a deeper understanding of who we are and our commitment to doing what is right.

Click here (flipbook version), or here (PDF for download).

Disclaimer

Brown & Brown Inc. published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 21:44:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 003 M - -
Net income 2023 688 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 963 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,0x
Yield 2023 0,83%
Capitalization 16 006 M 16 006 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,74x
EV / Sales 2024 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 15 201
Free-Float 77,6%
Technical analysis trends BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 56,42 $
Average target price 65,10 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Powell Brown Regional Executive Vice President
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Gray Nester Chief Information Officer-Retail Division
Kiet Tran Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-0.97%16 006
AON PLC4.18%64 146
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.0.24%40 460
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-6.21%24 555
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.5.27%5 133
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.-5.37%4 448
