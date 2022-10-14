Advanced search
    BRO   US1152361010

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
59.48 USD   -4.92%
05:13pBrown & Brown : Considering a Transaction? Find a Company That Supports Your Priorities.
PU
12:43pBrown & Brown : Cyber Market Update Q3 2022
PU
10/07Jefferies Adjusts Brown & Brown's Price Target to $74 from $70, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
Brown & Brown : Considering a Transaction? Find a Company That Supports Your Priorities.

10/14/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
For a transaction to be smooth and successful for you, your team and your customers, you must first identify your company's priorities, then find a buyer that will support and encourage those priorities.

At Brown & Brown, we support and encourage investing in our teammates, getting involved in our communities and providing best-in-class customer service.

Learn more below and click the image to download the PDF version.

Disclaimer

Brown & Brown Inc. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 21:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 592 M - -
Net income 2022 651 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 055 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,1x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 17 670 M 17 670 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,77x
EV / Sales 2023 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 12 023
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Brown & Brown, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 62,56 $
Average target price 70,67 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Powell Brown Regional Executive Vice President
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Gray Nester Chief Information Officer-Retail Division
Kiet Tran Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-10.98%17 670
AON PLC-6.34%59 376
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.3.06%37 579
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-12.81%22 769
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.4.55%4 969
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.4.09%4 692