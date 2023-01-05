Brown & Brown : GRP Acquires Christopher Trigg Ltd as First Transaction of 2023

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has acquired 100% of Christopher Trigg Ltd (Christopher Trigg), a highly regarded commercial insurance broker based in Rickmansworth.

This is GRP's first transaction to be completed in 2023 and builds upon the M&A success in 2022. The deal has received regulatory approval.

Founded by chairman Christopher Trigg in 1972 and led by managing director Dominic Trigg, the broker specialises in business, commercial property insurance and operates a private clients division. Christopher Trigg is also a leading member of the Hedron Network, GRP's broker network business. The business has a loyal client base, with many going back more than 40 years, thanks to high service standards and a strong focus on client relationship management.

Following completion, Christopher Trigg will remain in its current office and become part of GRP's Retail South Division. Dominic Trigg will continue to run the business alongside directors Alec Shanahan and Owen Jenkins, and they and the rest of the team will remain with the business. Christopher Trigg will retire after fifty years at the helm.

GRP's head of M&A, Stephen Ross, said: "Christopher Trigg is in 'our sweet spot' of classic GRP acquisitions: highly entrepreneurial, experienced owner managers, an ambitious motivated team, and a strong and growing presence in their chosen markets."

"It is an exceptional broker and a fantastic addition to our retail portfolio."

"Our expectation is that, with our support and access to the product and service firepower we can provide, the business is well positioned to continue its trajectory."

Commenting on the deal, Dominic Trigg said: "It became clear during our early discussions with Stephen and Mike (Bruce, GRP's CEO), that GRP was the best possible custodian for our business, our excellent team, and our clients.

"We have been a member of the Hedron Network for many years and once we decided to look for an investor in the next stage of development it seemed a natural progression to become part of GRP/Brown & Brown."

"The importance GRP and Brown & Brown attach to looking after our people and ensuring the best outcomes for our clients helped to make this an easy decision. "

"We look forward to becoming part of the GRP and Brown & Brown team, with all the advantages that brings for continued development of our business."

About Global Risk Partners

GRP operates retail broking, specialist MGA, network and Lloyd's businesses, enabling the business to serve the growing insurance and risk management needs of its clients. GRP is an operating unit of Brown & Brown, Inc.'s Retail segment.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With more than 14,500 teammates in 450+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbrown.com.