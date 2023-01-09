Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brown & Brown, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRO   US1152361010

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:20 2023-01-09 pm EST
59.00 USD   +0.28%
02:54pBrown & Brown : GRP Adds First MGA Acquisition – Nucleus Underwriting Limited – to Portfolio Following Brown & Brown Acquisition
PU
01/05Brown & Brown : GRP Acquires Christopher Trigg Ltd as First Transaction of 2023
PU
01/03Brown & Brown, Inc. announces 2022 fourth-quarter earnings release and conference call dates
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brown & Brown : GRP Adds First MGA Acquisition – Nucleus Underwriting Limited – to Portfolio Following Brown & Brown Acquisition

01/09/2023 | 02:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has acquired 100% of the share capital of Nucleus Underwriting Limited (Nucleus). It is the first MGA acquired under the group's new owners Brown & Brown, Inc. and the deal has been approved by the FCA.

Aylesbury-based Nucleus is a specialist MGA that provides insurance to the Lifesciences, R&D and Specialist Manufacturing sectors.

Nucleus began trading in 2014 and will become a trading style under the Camberford Underwriting brand. MD James McHugh and his colleagues will all remain with the business under new ownership.

Clive Nathan, who has overall responsibility for GRP's MGA division, said: "Nucleus is exactly the type of business we look for. It has a true niche focus with great underwriting experience and a leader who will fit well in our culture.

"We are confident that, as part of Camberford, Nucleus will go from strength to strength. We are thrilled to be working with James to support this key sector of the economy, where growth is a priority for the UK."

"It's great to have such an exciting business joining Camberford as we continue to consider additional opportunities in the MGA space."

James McHugh said: "Clive painted a compelling picture of the opportunity for Nucleus within the GRP family."

"We are all very excited to be joining Camberford and, with their help, are confident of building out a leading position in the SME space for Lifesciences, R&D and Specialist Manufacturing industries which are earmarked for substantial growth and are part of delivering prosperity for the wider UK economy."

About Global Risk Partners

GRP operates retail broking, specialist MGA, network and Lloyd's businesses, enabling the business to serve the growing insurance and risk management needs of its clients. GRP is an operating unit of Brown & Brown, Inc.'s Retail segment.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With more than 14,500 teammates in 450+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbrown.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Brown & Brown Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 19:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BROWN & BROWN, INC.
02:54pBrown & Brown : GRP Adds First MGA Acquisition – Nucleus Underwriting Limited &ndash..
PU
01/05Brown & Brown : GRP Acquires Christopher Trigg Ltd as First Transaction of 2023
PU
01/03Brown & Brown, Inc. announces 2022 fourth-quarter earnings release and conference call ..
GL
01/03Brown & Brown, Inc. announces 2022 fourth-quarter earnings release and conference call ..
AQ
2022Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Brown & Brown to $65 From $69, Maintains Equalwe..
MT
2022Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the acquisition of Finance Builders Inc. by Brown & Brown..
GL
2022Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the acquisition of Finance Builders Inc. by Brown & Brown..
AQ
2022BROWN & BROWN, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
2022Tranche Update on Brown & Brown, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 20, 2015.
CI
2022UBS Adjusts Brown & Brown Price Target to $62 From $72, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BROWN & BROWN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 570 M - -
Net income 2022 643 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,7x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 16 662 M 16 662 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,46x
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 12 023
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brown & Brown, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 58,83 $
Average target price 65,33 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Powell Brown Regional Executive Vice President
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Gray Nester Chief Information Officer-Retail Division
Kiet Tran Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.3.26%16 662
AON PLC2.40%63 572
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.1.85%40 485
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY3.62%27 431
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.-1.23%4 607
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-4.19%4 601