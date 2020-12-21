Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brown & Brown, Inc.    BRO

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brown & Brown, Inc. Achieves Major Milestone in the Development of New Daytona Beach Campus

12/21/2020 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) today announced that it received a certificate of occupancy from the City of Daytona Beach on Friday, December 18, 2020, for its new office building located at 300 North Beach Street. The new facility is part of an overall campus development that includes 15 acres of land located directly across from the Halifax River. The 11-story building with approximately 225,000 square feet will be the home to four businesses and its corporate headquarters. The building will support up to 900 teammates, once fully occupied, and is part of the company's overall growth plans, which include hiring at least 600 new jobs in Volusia County. The building also contains multiple training rooms that will support Brown & Brown University, a proprietary teammate development platform that supports continuous growth and career expansion. Teammates will begin the transition to working in the new building in early January 2021.

J. Powell Brown stated, "We are extremely excited to move into our new home. This new facility will be a centerpiece for Brown & Brown and will serve as a location to train our teammates and share our culture. The open design will help facilitate collaboration and new ways of working for our teammates. We are a forever company and have been doing this for 81 years. We plan to do it for at least another 80 years, and this building and campus truly demonstrate our commitment to Daytona Beach, the surrounding area, and our teammates."

J. Hyatt Brown commented, “Brown & Brown is very proud to be a participant in the renaissance of downtown Daytona Beach. When I joined the firm in 1959, I would have never envisioned the growth and development of our company.”

R. Andrew Watts stated, "When we started this journey just a little over two years ago, our goal was to create a work environment that engaged our teammates, encouraged collaboration, and provided flexible work environments. We went vertical in July 2019 and received a certificate of occupancy in about 18 months, truly an incredible accomplishment, even with multiple setbacks associated with COVID-19. We are on time, and it would not have been possible without our key partners, including RS&H, Barton Malow, Bomar Construction, Halifax Paving, Zev Cohen & Associates, CBI, and all of the sub-contractors, many of which are from the Volusia County area."

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with the timing of the release of our third-quarter results. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the current belief of Brown & Brown, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Company") regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that actual events may differ from anticipated events contemplated by these forward-looking statements and that we may release our third-quarter results at a later date as a result. Further information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's release of its financial results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about BROWN & BROWN, INC.
05:30pBrown & Brown, Inc. Achieves Major Milestone in the Development of New Dayton..
GL
12/16SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
12/16BROWN & BROWN : to Acquire General Insurance Operating Companies of O'Leary Insu..
MT
12/16Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement to Acquire O'Leary Insurances
GL
12/15SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
12/15BROWN & BROWN : Unit Acquires South & Western General Agency
MT
12/15BROWN & BROWN : Hull & Company, LLC Announces the Asset Acquisition of South & W..
AQ
12/09Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Maj Companies Ltd. by ..
GL
11/24Morgan Stanley Adjusts Brown & Brown PT to $50 From $48, Maintains Equal Weig..
MT
11/09BROWN & BROWN : Announces the Asset Acquisition of CoverHound and CyberPolicy
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 595 M - -
Net income 2020 463 M - -
Net Debt 2020 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 13 058 M 13 058 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,26x
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 10 083
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brown & Brown, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 49,00 $
Last Close Price 45,97 $
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Powell Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Richard A. Freebourn Senior Vice President-Internal Operations
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Stephen Boyd SVP-Technology, Innovation & Digital Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.16.44%13 058
AON PLC-1.34%46 563
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY1.46%26 411
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.31.60%24 102
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED15.80%2 620
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC204.17%2 283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ