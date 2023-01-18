Advanced search
    BRO   US1152361010

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-18 pm EST
60.63 USD   -0.90%
05:31pBrown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
05:30pBrown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
01/12Brown & Brown : GRP Acquires BPW in South Wales
PU
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

01/18/2023 | 05:31pm EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1150 per share. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2023.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With more than 14,500 teammates in 450+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 569 M - -
Net income 2022 641 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 0,69%
Capitalization 17 328 M 17 328 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,70x
EV / Sales 2023 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 12 023
Free-Float 77,9%
Managers and Directors
J. Powell Brown Regional Executive Vice President
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Gray Nester Chief Information Officer-Retail Division
Kiet Tran Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.7.39%17 328
AON PLC5.60%65 560
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.4.25%41 251
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY4.12%27 298
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.0.60%4 923
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.5.71%4 897