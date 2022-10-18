Advanced search
    BRO   US1152361010

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
62.16 USD   +1.42%
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces 12.2% increase in quarterly cash dividend rate

10/18/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1150 per share. The dividend is payable on November 16, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 2, 2022. The dividend represents a 12.2% increase from the previous regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1025 per share and is the twenty-ninth consecutive annual dividend increase for the Company.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With more than 14,500 teammates in 450+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 593 M - -
Net income 2022 651 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 055 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 17 312 M 17 312 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,67x
EV / Sales 2023 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 12 023
Free-Float 77,8%
Managers and Directors
J. Powell Brown Regional Executive Vice President
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Gray Nester Chief Information Officer-Retail Division
Kiet Tran Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-12.79%17 312
AON PLC-7.67%58 534
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.3.19%36 826
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-12.81%22 771
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.4.90%5 002
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.4.96%4 731