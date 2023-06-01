Advanced search
    BRO   US1152361010

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-01 pm EDT
62.75 USD   +0.67%
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the appointment of Barry Hensley as chief security officer and Rob Burch as chief information security officer

06/01/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) (the “Company”) has announced the appointment of Barry Hensley as chief security officer (CSO) and Rob Burch as chief information security officer (CISO) for Brown & Brown.

Gray Nester, the Company’s chief information officer, said, “With the addition of a CSO role and the talents of Barry and Rob, Brown & Brown is investing in our business's long-term success and future. Barry’s service in the armed forces and with a leading security firm, paired with Rob’s experience working for Fortune 500 companies, brings new depth to our team, enabling us to strengthen our security framework.”

Barry has extensive experience in the security space, advising businesses across the globe on the cyber threat activity landscape, providing recommendations to enhance security programs and controls and educating leadership about current cyber risks and best practices for measurably reducing organizational risk. He is also an industry-leading specialist in attack surface reduction, incident response and recovery, targeted threat hunting, forensics/malware analysis and threat group analysis.

Before joining Brown & Brown, Barry served as the chief threat intel officer and senior vice president for Secureworks. He is also the former director of the Army's Global Network Operations and Security Center. Throughout his 24-year Army career, Barry served in various leadership positions at all levels within the communications and information security career field.

Rob has robust experience and a proven track record of developing and implementing comprehensive information security programs for large and complex financial services and insurance organizations. He specializes in translating complex security and IT risks to enable business leaders to make informed decisions. He is also well versed in cyber incident response planning, testing and breach management.

Prior to joining the Company, Rob held the role of senior vice president and chief information security officer for Fidelity National Financial, where he was responsible for the development and management of their global information security programs composed of fintech and insurance subsidiaries.

Both Barry and Rob will be based out of Brown & Brown’s Beach Street Campus in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With 15,000+ teammates in 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative solutions to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

For more information:

Jenny Goco
Director of Communications
(386) 333-6066

 


