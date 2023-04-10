Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Brown & Brown, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    BRO   US1152361010

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-06 pm EDT
59.14 USD   +0.51%
06:51aBrown & Brown, Inc. announces the appointment of Robert Mathis as chief legal officer
GL
06:50aBrown & Brown, Inc. announces the appointment of Robert Mathis as chief legal officer
AQ
04/07Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the appointment of Michael Vaughan as chief data officer
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the appointment of Robert Mathis as chief legal officer

04/10/2023 | 06:51am EDT
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) (the “Company”) has announced the appointment of Robert Mathis as chief legal officer for Brown & Brown. Mathis will also serve on the senior leadership team.

Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer, remarked, “I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Robert as our chief legal officer and a member of our senior leadership team. Brown & Brown was built on a foundation deeply rooted in honesty and integrity, and Robert’s more than 30 years as a legal professional well positions him to continue upholding the high standards of business ethics that we have throughout our Company.”

Before joining Brown & Brown, Robert served as a senior vice president for KBR, Inc., where he had direct responsibility in the global energy, technology and international government services areas of the business. He has also held various legal roles for both international and domestic organizations, including Holland & Knight LLP, Enron India Private Limited, Prisma Energy Europe Limited, Enron Corp and Lockard Group. Robert is a graduate of the University of Florida (B.A., J.D.) and is an active and licensed member of the Florida Bar. He will be based at the Brown & Brown, Inc. campus in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With 15,000+ teammates in 500 locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative solutions to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770


Analyst Recommendations on BROWN & BROWN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 004 M - -
Net income 2023 689 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 960 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,0x
Yield 2023 0,79%
Capitalization 16 778 M 16 778 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,93x
EV / Sales 2024 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 15 201
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brown & Brown, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 59,14 $
Average target price 65,20 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Powell Brown Regional Executive Vice President
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Gray Nester Chief Information Officer-Retail Division
Kiet Tran Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.3.81%16 778
AON PLC7.30%66 066
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.4.68%42 252
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-3.19%25 204
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.8.50%5 374
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.-0.10%4 696
