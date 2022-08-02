Log in
    BRO   US1152361010

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-02 pm EDT
62.88 USD   -0.47%
Brown & Brown, Inc. completes the acquisition of BdB Limited companies

08/02/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced the completion of the previously-announced acquisition of the general insurance operating companies of BdB Limited.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With more than 14,500 teammates in 450+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with this acquisition. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include those factors relevant to Brown & Brown’s consummation and integration of the announced acquisition, including any matters analyzed in the due diligence process, and material adverse changes in the business and financial condition of the seller, the buyer, or both, and their respective customers. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts
Chief financial officer
(386) 239-5770


05:11pBrown & Brown, Inc. completes the acquisition of BdB Limited companies
GL
05:10pBrown & Brown, Inc. completes the acquisition of BdB Limited companies
AQ
07/29BROWN & BROWN : Jessica Getman Assumes Role of Board Chair of the Portland Business Allian..
PU
07/27BROWN & BROWN : GRP acquires East Anglia hub Acquiring the general insurance portfolio of ..
PU
07/27RBC Cuts Price Target on Brown & Brown to $66 From $71, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
07/26BROWN & BROWN, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
07/26Brown & Brown Seeks Acquisitions
CI
07/26TRANSCRIPT : Brown & Brown, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
CI
07/25BROWN & BROWN : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25Brown & Brown Q2 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Increase
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 603 M - -
Net income 2022 655 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 053 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 17 845 M 17 845 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,80x
EV / Sales 2023 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 12 023
Free-Float 77,8%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 63,18 $
Average target price 69,78 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Powell Brown Regional Executive Vice President
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Gray Nester Chief Information Officer-Retail Division
Kiet Tran Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-10.10%17 845
AON PLC-6.73%59 131
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.1.68%36 287
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-14.18%22 413
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.5.28%4 687
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-11.60%4 309