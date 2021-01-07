Brown & Brown : January 2021 Coffee & Compliance Podcasts Now Available

Along with Hays Companies (Part of the Brown & Brown Team), we have launched Coffee & Compliance, a podcast discussing today's important regulatory and compliance topics. The show is hosted by our seasoned compliance professionals, Ben Graves and Nicholas Karls. Listen to learn about the latest in compliance and earn SHRM credit!

Latest Podcast Overviews

Getting Hip About HIPAA

Health and Welfare Plan Nondiscrimination Under the Tax Code

Those Funky HSAs:

Ben and Nick discuss the tricky nuances with HSAs and how those nuances can throw HR departments, and HSA account holders, for a loop. Topics covered include:

• What is the difference between an HSA and other arrangements like health FSAs?

• Who owns the HSA?

• What is and is not impermissible other coverage?

The Joys of Forms 1094-C and 1095-C:

Ben and Nick discuss one of their 'favorite' annual topics: reporting under Code §§ 6056 and 6055 using Forms 1094-C and 1095-Cs. Topics covered include:

• The pitfalls of trying to use a 'one-size-fits-all' strategy for your 1095-C coding

• What to look for when it comes to reporting mistakes and how to spot check for those mistakes

• Common 1094-C issues and misapprehensions

Listen and earn 1.0 SHRM credit