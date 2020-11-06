Log in
BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
Brown & Brown : Market Trends Third Quarter 2020 Report Now Available

11/06/2020 | 12:34pm EST

The Brown & Brown State of the Market Trend report is here!

Quickly connect to succinct overviews of key topics and notable updates in the insurance marketplace. Our specialists offer unique insights on third quarter trends affecting commercial insurance and risk management, including how these trends may evolve.

Dive deeper on any topic with our Brown & Brown Team to better understand how these trends may impact your business. We welcome the conversation. Click to download PDF

Disclaimer

Brown & Brown Inc. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 17:33:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 595 M - -
Net income 2020 463 M - -
Net Debt 2020 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
Yield 2020 0,77%
Capitalization 12 925 M 12 925 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,21x
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 10 083
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brown & Brown, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 48,44 $
Last Close Price 45,50 $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Powell Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Richard A. Freebourn Senior Vice President-Internal Operations
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Stephen Boyd SVP-Technology, Innovation & Digital Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.15.25%12 925
AON PLC-11.00%42 381
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-7.54%24 069
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.15.27%21 111
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED6.03%2 320
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC192.90%2 198
