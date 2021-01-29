Log in
BROWN & BROWN, INC.

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
Brown & Brown : Possible Changes Under the Proposed EEOC ADA Wellness Rules

01/29/2021 | 05:22pm EST
The EEOC has released the soon to be published revised wellness rules for ADA and GINA compliance. These are proposed rules and are not final. There will be a 60-day comment period starting when the proposed rule is officially published in the Federal Register. The below analysis of the proposed rules will focus on the rules under the ADA as most wellness plans are now designed to avoid implicating GINA and its requirements.

The most important proposed change to the ADA wellness rules is the prohibition of incentives beyond de minimis incentives for any wellness plan that is not a health-contingent wellness program that is part of a group health plan or is itself a group health plan. This means that participatory wellness programs could not offer more than a de minimis reward. The proposed rule states that de minimis in this context means a reward like a water bottle or gift card of modest value and that a $50 monthly premium incentive would not be de minimis. The rulemaking process is unclear at this time because the Biden administration has paused all rulemaking currently in process for further consideration.

Click to download the PDF for more information.



Brown & Brown Inc. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 22:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 595 M - -
Net income 2020 463 M - -
Net Debt 2020 593 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 0,80%
Capitalization 12 424 M 12 424 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,02x
EV / Sales 2021 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 10 083
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brown & Brown, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 51,33 $
Last Close Price 43,90 $
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Powell Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Richard A. Freebourn Senior Vice President-Internal Operations
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Stephen Boyd SVP-Technology, Innovation & Digital Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-7.40%12 424
AON PLC-2.23%46 714
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-2.07%26 594
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-6.63%22 215
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED0.25%2 622
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC6.22%2 423
