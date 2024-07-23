Second Quarter 2024 Results
July 22, 2024
Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation and the statements made during our earnings call may contain certain statements relating to future results which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "plan" and "continue" or similar words. We have based these statements on our current expectations about potential future events. Although we believe the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of our knowledge of our business, a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, whether oral or written, made by us or on our behalf. Many of these factors have previously been identified in filings or statements made by us or on our behalf. Important factors which could cause our actual results to differ, possibly materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation include but are not limited to the following items: the inability to hire, retain and develop qualified employees, as well as the loss of any of our executive officers or other key employees; a cybersecurity attack or any other interruption in information technology and/or data security that may impact our operations or the operations of third parties that support us; acquisition-related risks that could negatively affect the success of our growth strategy, including the possibility that we may not be able to successfully identify suitable acquisition candidates, complete acquisitions, successfully integrate acquired businesses into our operations and expand into new markets; risks related to our international operations, which may result in additional risks or require more management time and expense than our domestic operations to achieve or maintain profitability; the requirement for additional resources and time to adequately respond to dynamics resulting from rapid technological change; the loss of or significant change to any of our insurance company relationships, which could result in loss of capacity to write business, additional expense, loss of market share or material decrease in our commissions; the effect of natural disasters on our profit-sharing contingent commissions, insurer capacity or claims expenses within our capitalized captive insurance facilities; adverse economic conditions, political conditions, outbreaks of war, disasters, or regulatory changes in states or countries where we have a concentration of our business; the inability to maintain our culture or a significant change in management, management philosophy or our business strategy; fluctuations in our commission revenue as a result of factors outside of our control; the effects of sustained inflation or higher interest rates; claims expense resulting from the limited underwriting risk associated with our participation in capitalized captive insurance facilities; risks associated with our automobile and recreational vehicle dealer services ("F&I") businesses; changes in, or the termination of, certain programs administered by the U.S. federal government from which we derive revenues; the limitations of our system of disclosure and internal controls and procedures in preventing errors or fraud, or in informing management of all material information in a timely manner; the significant control certain shareholders have over the Company; changes in data privacy and protection laws and regulations or any failure to comply with such laws and regulations; improper disclosure of confidential information; our ability to comply with non-U.S. laws, regulations and policies; the potential adverse effect of certain actual or potential claims, regulatory actions or proceedings on our businesses, results of operations, financial condition or liquidity; uncertainty in our business practices and compensation arrangements with insurance carriers due to potential changes in regulations; regulatory changes that could reduce our profitability or growth by increasing compliance costs, technology compliance, restricting the products or services we may sell, the markets we may enter, the methods by which we may sell our products and services, or the prices we may charge for our services and the form of compensation we may accept from our customers, carriers and third-parties; increasing scrutiny and changing laws and expectations from regulators, investors and customers with respect to our environmental, social and governance practices and disclosure; a decrease in demand for liability insurance as a result of tort reform legislation; our failure to comply with any covenants contained in our debt agreements; the possibility that covenants in our debt agreements could prevent us from engaging in certain potentially beneficial activities; changes in the U.S.-based credit markets that might adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition; changes in current U.S. or global economic conditions, including an extended slowdown in the markets in which we operate; disintermediation within the insurance industry, including increased competition from insurance companies, technology companies and the financial services industry, as well as the shift away from traditional insurance markets; conditions that result in reduced insurer capacity; quarterly and annual variations in our commissions that result from the timing of policy renewals and the net effect of new and lost business production; intangible asset risk, including the possibility that our goodwill may become impaired in the future; future pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks of infectious diseases, and the resulting governmental and societal responses; other risks and uncertainties as may be detailed from time to time in our public announcements and Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings; and other factors that the Company may not have currently identified or quantified. Assumptions as to any of the foregoing, and all statements, are not based upon historical fact, but rather reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events. Forward-looking statements that we make or that are made by others on our behalf are based upon a knowledge of our business and the environment in which we operate, but because of the factors listed above, among others, actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Consequently, these cautionary statements qualify all of the forward-looking statements we make herein. We cannot assure you that the results or developments anticipated by us will be realized, or even if substantially realized, that those results or developments will result in the expected consequences for us or affect us, our business or our operations in the way we expect. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this presentation, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.
Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures
This presentation contains references to "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in SEC Regulation G, consisting of Organic Revenue, EBITDAC, EBITDAC Margin, EBITDAC - Adjusted, EBITDAC Margin - Adjusted and Diluted Net Income Per Share - Adjusted. We present these measures because we believe such information is of interest to the investment community and because we believe it provides additional meaningful methods to evaluate the Company's operating performance from period to period on a basis that may not be otherwise apparent on a GAAP basis due to the impact of certain items that have a high degree of variability, that we believe are not indicative of ongoing performance and that are not easily comparable from period to period. This non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not in lieu of, the Company's consolidated income statements and balance sheets as of the relevant date. Consistent with Regulation G, a description of such information is provided below and a reconciliation of such items to GAAP information can be found within this presentation as well as in our periodic filings with the SEC.
We view Organic Revenue and Organic Revenue growth as important indicators when assessing and evaluating our performance on a consolidated basis and for each of our three segments, because it allows us to determine a comparable, but non-GAAP, measurement of revenue growth that is associated with the revenue sources that were a part of our business in both the current and prior year and that are expected to continue in the future. In addition, we believe Diluted Net Income Per Share - Adjusted provides a meaningful representation of our operating performance and improves the comparability of our results between periods by excluding the impact of the change in estimated acquisition earn-out payables, the impact of amortization of intangible assets and certain other non-recurring or infrequently occurring items. We also view EBITDAC, EBITDAC - Adjusted, EBITDAC Margin and EBITDAC Margin - Adjusted as important indicators when assessing and evaluating our performance, as they present more comparable measurements of our operating margins in a meaningful and consistent manner. As disclosed in our most recent proxy statement, we use Organic Revenue growth, Diluted Net Income Per Share - Adjusted and EBITDAC Margin - Adjusted as key performance metrics for our short-term and long-term incentive compensation plans for executive officers and other key employees.
Beginning January 1, 2024, we no longer exclude Foreign Currency Translation from the calculation of EBITDAC - Adjusted, EBITDAC Margin - Adjusted and Diluted Net Income Per Share - Adjusted. Prior periods are presented accordingly on the same basis so that the calculations of EBITDAC - Adjusted, EBITDAC Margin - Adjusted and Diluted Net Income Per Share - Adjusted are comparable for both periods. We no longer exclude Foreign Currency Translation from the calculation of these earnings measures because fluctuations in Foreign Currency Translation affect both our revenues and expenses, largely offsetting each other. Therefore, excluding Foreign Currency Translation from these earnings measures provides no meaningful incremental value in evaluating our financial performance.
Beginning January 1, 2024, amortization of intangible assets is excluded from the calculation of Diluted Net Income Per Share - Adjusted. Prior periods are presented accordingly on the same basis so that the calculation of Diluted Net Income Per Share - Adjusted is comparable for both periods. We exclude the impact of amortization of intangible assets from the calculation of Diluted Net Income Per Share - Adjusted because amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense that is not indicative of the performance of our business and provides no meaningful incremental value in evaluating our financial performance.
Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures - Continued
Non-GAAP Revenue Measures
- Organic Revenue is our core commissions and fees less: (i) the core commissions and fees earned for the first 12 months by newly acquired operations; (ii) divested business (core commissions and fees generated from offices, books of business or niches sold or terminated during the comparable period); and (iii) Foreign Currency Translation (as defined below). The term "core commissions and fees" excludes profit-sharing contingent commissions and therefore represents the revenues earned directly from specific insurance policies sold and specific fee-based services rendered. Organic Revenue can be expressed as a dollar amount or a percentage rate when describing Organic Revenue growth.
Non-GAAP Earnings Measures
- EBITDAC is defined as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the change in estimated acquisition earn-out payables.
- EBITDAC Margin is defined as EBITDAC divided by total revenues.
- EBITDAC - Adjusted is defined as EBITDAC, excluding (i) (gain)/loss on disposal, (ii) for 2022 and 2023, Acquisition/Integration Costs (as defined below) and (iii) for 2023, the 1Q23 Nonrecurring Cost (as defined below).
- EBITDAC Margin - Adjusted is defined as EBITDAC - Adjusted divided by total revenues.
- Income Before Income Taxes - Adjusted is defined as income before income taxes, excluding the pre-tax (i) change in estimated acquisition earn-out payables, (ii) (gain)/loss on disposal (iii) for 2022 and 2023, Acquisition/Integration Costs (as defined below), (iv) for 2023, the 1Q23 Nonrecurring cost (as defined below) and (v) amortization.
- Income Before Income Taxes Margin - Adjusted is defined as Income Before Income Taxes - Adjusted divided by total revenues.
- Net Income - Adjusted is defined as net income, excluding the after-tax (i) change in estimated acquisition earn-out payables, (ii) (gain)/loss on disposal (iii) for 2022 and 2023, Acquisition/Integration Costs (as defined below), (iv) for 2023, the 1Q23 Nonrecurring cost (as defined below) and (v) amortization.
- Diluted Net Income Per Share - Adjusted is defined as diluted net income per share, excluding the after-tax impact of (i) the change in estimated acquisition earn-out payables, (ii) (gain)/loss on disposal, (iii) for 2022 and 2023, Acquisition/Integration Costs (as defined below), (iv) for 2023, the 1Q23 Nonrecurring Cost (as defined below) and (v) amortization.
Definitions Related to Certain Components of Non-GAAP Measures
- "Acquisition/Integration Costs" means the acquisition and integration costs (e.g., costs associated with regulatory filings, legal/accounting services, due diligence and the costs of integrating our information technology systems) arising out of our acquisitions of GRP (Jersey) Holdco Limited and its business, Orchid Underwriters Agency and CrossCover Insurance Services, and BdB Limited companies, which are not considered to be normal, recurring or part of the ongoing operations.
- "Foreign Currency Translation" means the period-over-period impact of foreign currency translation, which is calculated by applying current-year foreign exchange rates to the various functional currencies in our business to our reporting currency of US dollars for the same period in the prior year.
- "1Q23 Nonrecurring Cost" means approximately $11.0 million expensed and substantially paid in the first quarter of 2023 to resolve a business matter, which is not considered to be normal, recurring or part of the ongoing operations.
- "(Gain)/loss on disposal," a caption on our consolidated statements of income which reflects net proceeds received as compared to net book value related to sales of books of business and other divestiture transactions, such as the disposal of a business through sale or closure.
Our industry peers may provide similar supplemental non-GAAP information with respect to one or more of these measures, although they may not use the same or comparable terminology and may not make identical adjustments and, therefore comparability may be limited. This supplemental non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements.
Second Quarter
2024 Results
(Unaudited)
$1.2B
Total revenue growth of 12.5%
10.0%
35.7%
$0.90
$0.93
$13M
Organic
EBITDAC Margin -
Diluted Net Income
Diluted Net Income
Annual Revenue of
Revenue
Adjusted up 150bps
Per Share
Per Share - Adjusted
10 acquisitions during
growth
from the same
increased 34.3%
increased 17.7%
the quarter
quarter in the prior
year
Market & Business
Overview - 2Q24
Overall, the economy has not materially changed vs first quarter of 2024. Consumer spending remained robust, and companies continued to hire new employees and invest
Changes in rates for the admitted markets remained relatively consistent with prior quarters for most lines
E&S property rate increases moderated as compared to 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. Excess casualty rates are increasing similar to the first quarter
We continued to be an active buyer of businesses. Pricing and competition for quality businesses has not materially changed
Segment Organic
Revenue Growth 2Q24
(Unaudited)
7.3%
15.4%
11.0%
Retail
Programs
Wholesale
Brokerage
6
Consolidated Financial Highlights - Adjusted
($ Millions, Except Per Share Data; Adjusted & Unaudited)
Second Quarter
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Total revenues
$1,178
$1,047
$131
12.5%
Organic Revenue
$1,074
$976
$98
10.0%
Income Before Income Taxes - Adjusted
$360
$300
$60
20.0%
Income Before Income Taxes Margin - Adjusted
30.6%
28.7%
190bps
EBITDAC - Adjusted
$420
$358
$62
17.3%
EBITDAC Margin - Adjusted
35.7%
34.2%
150bps
Net Income - Adjusted
Diluted Net Income Per Share - Adjusted
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
- diluted
Dividends declared per share
$267
$225
$42
18.7%
$0.93
$0.79
$0.14
17.7%
283
281
2
0.7%
$0.130
$0.115
$0.015
13.0%
Retail Segment
($ Millions; Unaudited)
Total revenues
Organic Revenue
EBITDAC - Adjusted
EBITDAC Margin - Adjusted
2024
$646
$615
$181
28.0%
Second Quarter
2023
$ Change
$591 $55
$573 $42
$166 $15
28.1%
% Change
9.3%
7.3%
9.0%
(10bps)
Business & Market Commentary
Total revenues grew due to
Employee benefit rates continued to
EBITDAC - Adjusted grew slower
acquisition activity and Organic
increase 7%-9%. Rates for
than total revenues due to lower
Revenue growth, partially offset by
commercial lines increased 4%-8%
profit-sharing contingent
lower profit-sharing contingent
with continued moderation for CAT
commissions.
commissions. Organic Revenue
property and professional liability.
growth was driven by strong new
business, good retention and
modest rate increases.
Programs Segment
($ Millions; Unaudited)
Total revenues
Organic Revenue
EBITDAC - Adjusted
EBITDAC Margin - Adjusted
2024
$359
$308
$178
49.6%
Second Quarter
2023
$ Change
$310 $49
$267 $41
$147 $31
47.4%
% Change
15.8%
15.4%
21.1%
220bps
Business & Market Commentary
Total revenues increased
Organic Revenue growth was
EBITDAC - Adjusted grew due
primarily due to strong Organic
driven by strong new business
to increased profit-sharing
Revenue growth across many
and good retention.
contingent commissions,
programs, as well as higher
leveraging of the expense base
profit-sharing contingent
and the sale of certain claims
commissions.
processing businesses in the
fourth quarter of 2023.
