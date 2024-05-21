PDF Version

Premier Choice Healthcare (PCH), the health insurance intermediary owned by Brown & Brown (Europe) Ltd ("Brown & Brown"), has completed its third acquisition in three months.

In March, PCH acquired 100% of the share capital of Midlands-based intermediary Central Healthcare Limited.

Closely following in April was the acquisition of PCH Solutions, an intermediary partnership based in Kent.

Rounding out the three transactions, PCH has acquired 100% of the share capital of NW London-based intermediary MGM Health Limited from Dr Geetha Muralee, who is a well-established specialist in the health industry.

All three intermediaries write consumer and business healthcare insurance, and, following the deals, Marc Nicol (director of Central Healthcare), Ian Reader and Russell Turner (Partners of PCH Solutions) and Dr Geetha Muralee will become PCH ambassadors.

PCH managing director Stephen Hough said: "Beyond giving us three well-established books of business, the deals will enable us to continue to build out our ambassador programme. This gives our very experienced intermediaries the opportunity to stay involved, maintain strong relationships with existing customers and help develop other members of our team by sharing their experience and their industry knowledge."

All three acquisitions have completed and the consideration is undisclosed.

About Premier Choice Healthcare

PCH is a specialist healthcare intermediary providing a full suite of health insurance, group risk and protection products, including private medical, dental, income replacement, business protection and term assurance, to corporate clients, SMEs and individuals.

About Brown & Brown (Europe) Limited

Brown & Brown (Europe) Limited operates retail broking, specialist MGA, network and Lloyd's businesses, enabling the business to serve the growing insurance and risk management needs of its customers. Brown & Brown (Europe) is an operating unit of Brown & Brown, Inc.'s Retail segment. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbrown.com/eu/ .

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With 16,000+ teammates in approximately 500 locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visitbbinsurance.com.

