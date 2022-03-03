Log in
BROWN & BROWN, INC.

Brown & Brown : Wedding Protector Plan® wins prestigious 2022 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award® for seventh consecutive year

03/03/2022 | 11:01am EST
Wedding Protector Plan was announced as a winner of the 2022 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award®, an accolade representing the top wedding professionals across the board in service, quality, responsiveness and professionalism reviewed by couples on WeddingWire, a leading national wedding vendor marketplace.

To determine these distinguished wedding professionals, WeddingWire analyzed reviews within its Vendor Directory across more than 20 service categories, including venues, caterers, florists, photographers, wedding planners and more. These distinguished vendors exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service and quality when interacting with millions of monthly couples who turn to WeddingWire to assist with their wedding planning process.

Meagan Phillips, vice president, program leader of the Wedding Protector Plan, is thrilled about the event insurance program winning the WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award® for the seventh consecutive year. "This prestigious award is a representation of our customers taking the time to review and provide honest feedback on the Wedding Protector Plan®. 2021 was a challenging year for the wedding industry, and it is wonderful that couples continued to celebrate their love while being creative with their wedding plans."

"We are celebrating our 13th annual Couples' Choice Awards, where we honor our vendors who help make millions of couples' big day one to remember," said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. "Not only are these hardworking and distinguished wedding professionals, such as Wedding Protector Plan, a fundamental part of the wedding planning process for engaged couples, but they help make WeddingWire a trusted source for wedding planning. We congratulate everyone on this well-deserved achievement."

About WeddingWire
WeddingWire is a trusted online marketplace connecting couples with local wedding professionals and a suite of comprehensive tools that make wedding planning easier. Operating within a $250 billion global industry, WeddingWire helps millions of couples every month find the right team of wedding professionals to personalize and pull off their special day. Couples around the world can read millions of vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a directory of hundreds of thousands of vendors local to them.

About Wedding Protector Plan®
Wedding Protector Plan® provides cancellation/postponement wedding insurance coverage for many problems such as severe weather causing wedding cancellation or postponement, transportation shutdowns, lost deposits and other headaches that can ruin the anticipated celebration. Consumers also have the option to add private event liability with no deductible as an endorsement to their special event insurance policy.

Wedding Protector Plan® is a division of Protector Plans Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc.

Disclaimer

Brown & Brown Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 16:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 337 M - -
Net income 2022 660 M - -
Net Debt 2022 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 109 M 19 109 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,77x
EV / Sales 2023 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 12 023
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brown & Brown, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 67,71 $
Average target price 71,13 $
Spread / Average Target 5,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Powell Brown Regional Executive Vice President
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Gray Nester Chief Information Officer-Retail Division
Richard A. Freebourn Senior Vice President-Internal Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-3.66%19 109
AON PLC-2.57%62 651
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-6.42%33 112
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-7.82%26 361
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-0.24%4 834
RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.1.76%4 513