Brown & Brown : March Coffee & Compliance Podcasts Now Available

Along with Hays Companies (Part of the Brown & Brown Team), we have launched Coffee & Compliance, a podcast discussing today's important regulatory and compliance topics. The show is hosted by our seasoned compliance professionals, Ben Graves and Nicholas Karls. Listen to learn about the latest in compliance and earn SHRM credit!

Latest Podcast Overviews

LOAs and Their Impact on Benefits

Ben and Nick discuss how protected and unprotected leaves of absence can impact employee benefits as well as some of the hidden pitfalls for employers when they do more than they are required to. Topics covered include:

What do we mean by protected and unprotected leaves?

Where does most of the confusion stem from?

What do employers need to think about if they want to be more generous than what is required for employee leaves of absence?

I Just Checked in to See What Status My Status Change Is In

Ben and Nick discuss pre-tax changes under the §125 rules. Topics covered include:

What's a status change and why do we play loosely with the terminology?

What are some of the more common mistakes made by employers?

What exactly is a mistaken election?

