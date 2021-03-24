Log in
BROWN & BROWN, INC.

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
  
Brown & Brown : March Coffee & Compliance Podcasts Now Available

03/24/2021 | 07:21am EDT
Along with Hays Companies (Part of the Brown & Brown Team), we have launched Coffee & Compliance, a podcast discussing today's important regulatory and compliance topics. The show is hosted by our seasoned compliance professionals, Ben Graves and Nicholas Karls. Listen to learn about the latest in compliance and earn SHRM credit!

Latest Podcast Overviews

LOAs and Their Impact on Benefits

Ben and Nick discuss how protected and unprotected leaves of absence can impact employee benefits as well as some of the hidden pitfalls for employers when they do more than they are required to. Topics covered include:

  • What do we mean by protected and unprotected leaves?
  • Where does most of the confusion stem from?
  • What do employers need to think about if they want to be more generous than what is required for employee leaves of absence?

I Just Checked in to See What Status My Status Change Is In

Ben and Nick discuss pre-tax changes under the §125 rules. Topics covered include:

  • What's a status change and why do we play loosely with the terminology?
  • What are some of the more common mistakes made by employers?
  • What exactly is a mistaken election?

Listen and earn 1.0 SHRM credit

Disclaimer

Brown & Brown Inc. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 11:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 847 M - -
Net income 2021 507 M - -
Net Debt 2021 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 12 869 M 12 869 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,68x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 10 843
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brown & Brown, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 51,33 $
Last Close Price 45,62 $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Powell Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Gray Nester Chief Information Officer
Richard A. Freebourn Senior Vice President-Internal Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-4.37%13 301
AON PLC6.02%50 959
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY5.13%28 548
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-0.94%24 646
GOHEALTH, INC.-16.91%3 713
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-3.76%2 584
