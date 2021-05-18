Food and Agriculture Case Study: A Beef Processor's Cost-Saving, Risk Mitigation Solution

Learn how Brown & Brown developed a property insurance program for one of the largest beef processors in the United States. This case study outlines how our team was able to mitigate the customer's loss after a microburst and retain the incumbent capacity to renew their property program.

Through our proactive mitigation solution, the customer was able to avoid market share pressures and insurers were not hit with a big loss. Find out how we can build mitigation risk strategies and aid your business in creating a cost-saving property insurance program below.

Download the Case Study to learn more.