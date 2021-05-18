Log in
    BRO   US1152361010

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
  Report
Food and Agriculture Case Study: A Beef Processor's Cost-Saving, Risk Mitigation Solution

05/18/2021 | 09:36am EDT
Learn how Brown & Brown developed a property insurance program for one of the largest beef processors in the United States. This case study outlines how our team was able to mitigate the customer's loss after a microburst and retain the incumbent capacity to renew their property program.

Through our proactive mitigation solution, the customer was able to avoid market share pressures and insurers were not hit with a big loss. Find out how we can build mitigation risk strategies and aid your business in creating a cost-saving property insurance program below.

Download the Case Study to learn more.

Disclaimer

Brown & Brown Inc. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 13:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 940 M - -
Net income 2021 558 M - -
Net Debt 2021 708 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 14 721 M 14 721 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,25x
EV / Sales 2022 4,77x
Nbr of Employees 10 843
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brown & Brown, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 55,43 $
Last Close Price 52,23 $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Powell Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Gray Nester Chief Information Officer
Richard A. Freebourn Senior Vice President-Internal Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.10.76%14 721
AON PLC20.79%57 577
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY26.26%34 308
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.18.42%30 016
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-2.76%2 612
EHEALTH, INC.-11.07%1 638