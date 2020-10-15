Log in
Hull & Company, LLC Announces the Asset Acquisition of J.E. Brown & Associates Insurance Services, Inc.

10/15/2020 | 06:46am EDT

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Scott Penny, Chief Acquisitions Officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), and David (Dave) E. Brown and Wendy C. Heathorn, the principals of J.E. Brown & Associates Insurance Services, Inc. (J.E. Brown), today announced that Hull & Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., has acquired substantially all of the assets of J.E. Brown.

Founded in 1989, J.E. Brown is a managing general agency for retail insurance agents placing property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals. The firm specializes in offering small business and personal lines property and casualty insurance products to customers in the western United States, primarily in California. Following the transaction, the J.E. Brown team will continue doing business under the leadership of Dave Brown and Wendy Heathorn from their Walnut Creek and Yorba Linda, California offices as a new stand-alone operation in Brown & Brown’s Wholesale Brokerage Segment.

Kathy Colangelo, an Executive Vice President of Hull & Company, stated, “Dave, Wendy, and their talented team bring a tremendous amount of expertise and knowledge in the California personal lines marketplace. We are excited to join forces to leverage our strong carrier relationships and retail agent networks, which we believe will enable us to offer a broader and more diverse range of insurance products and services to our customers.”

“Wendy and I are extremely excited to be partnering with a group like Hull & Company who shares the same level of commitment to its agents, carriers, and employees that we have for the past 31 years,” stated Dave Brown. He added, “And, we are very confident this partnership will help to further strengthen J.E. Brown’s value proposition in the California insurance marketplace.”

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with this acquisition. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include those factors relevant to Brown & Brown’s consummation and integration of the announced acquisition, including any matters analyzed in the due diligence process, and material adverse changes in the business and financial condition of the seller, the buyer, or both, and their respective customers. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 545 M - -
Net income 2020 444 M - -
Net Debt 2020 506 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
Yield 2020 0,74%
Capitalization 13 287 M 13 287 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,42x
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 10 083
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brown & Brown, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 46,67 $
Last Close Price 46,98 $
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Powell Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Richard A. Freebourn Senior Vice President-Internal Operations
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Stephen Boyd SVP-Technology, Innovation & Digital Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.19.98%13 287
AON PLC0.86%48 156
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY5.24%27 386
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.13.23%20 646
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED0.57%2 207
EHEALTH, INC.-15.53%2 090
