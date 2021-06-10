Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brown & Brown, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRO   US1152361010

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

June Compliance Webinar: ERISA Reporting and Disclosure for Welfare Benefit Plans

06/10/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
June Compliance Webinar:ERISA Reporting and Disclosure for Welfare Benefit Plans

Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021

Time: 11 am - 12 pm Central Time

Join our Research and Compliance team as they review the specific reporting requirements that apply to ERISA plans and dispel many of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the ERISA reporting requirements.

Webinar Content:

Each year, sponsors of health and welfare benefit plans are required to file Form 5500 unless a small plan or other regulatory exemption applies. The filing deadline is the last day of the seventh month after the end of the plan year - which for a plan operated on a calendar year basis is July 31st each year. In this session, we will review the specific reporting requirements that apply to ERISA plans and dispel many of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the ERISA reporting requirements, including:

  • Which plan sponsors are subject to Form 5500 filing requirements?
  • What is an ERISA health or welfare benefit plan?
  • What is a small employer plan that is not subject to the Form 5500 requirement?
  • Are there other filing exemptions, and what are they?
  • What are the filing deadlines?
  • What is a Summary Annual Report (SAR), who should receive one, and how can it be distributed?
  • What should we do if we missed our 5500 deadline or we find an error after our 5500 has been filed?

Reserve My Spot or download the PDF.

Disclaimer

Brown & Brown Inc. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 19:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 940 M - -
Net income 2021 558 M - -
Net Debt 2021 708 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 14 577 M 14 577 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,20x
EV / Sales 2022 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 10 843
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brown & Brown, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 56,00 $
Last Close Price 51,72 $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,28%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Powell Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Gray Nester Chief Information Officer
Richard A. Freebourn Senior Vice President-Internal Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.9.09%14 577
AON PLC16.32%55 445
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY20.80%32 826
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.16.72%29 779
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED0.75%2 784
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC-26.35%1 741