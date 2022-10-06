Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brown & Brown, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRO   US1152361010

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:20 2022-10-06 pm EDT
62.60 USD   -1.75%
03:01pOrchid Insurance promotes Onkar Kumar to chief digital and information officer
BU
09/13Sector Update: Financial Stocks Sink after Hotter-Than-Expected August Inflation Report Sends Markets Reeling
MT
09/13Sector Update: Financial Stocks Sliding Tuesday in Broad-Based Markets Selloff
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orchid Insurance promotes Onkar Kumar to chief digital and information officer

10/06/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orchid Underwriters Agency, LLC (“Orchid Insurance”), among the largest independent managing general underwriters, has promoted Onkar Kumar to be its chief digital and information officer. Kumar will use his 24 years of experience developing innovative IT solutions to oversee all aspects of technology, digital experience, product delivery, data analytics, and cybersecurity and technology operations at Orchid.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005973/en/

Onkar Kumar, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Orchid Insurance (Photo: Business Wire)

Onkar Kumar, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Orchid Insurance (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to have Onkar on Orchid’s team,” said Kathy Cody, CEO of Orchid. “He brings unmatched experience and strategies to further the technological innovations at Orchid that will modernize our online platforms, increase company responsiveness and strengthen customer relationships.”

“I am looking forward to advancing Orchid’s digital platforms,” said Kumar, “By focusing on being technologically innovative, we can strive to meet the needs of our policyholders and agents in our online space to further our business prospects and strengthen our brand loyalty.”

Onkar Kumar joined Orchid on February 1, 2021, as its chief digital and technology officer. Before joining Orchid, Kumar served as an executive for technology and digital at The Walt Disney Company where he directed the strategic road map, solution delivery and engineering of digital platforms for all Disney Resorts & Hotels in the United States. Kumar, also held key positions at Ameriprise Financial and Cognizant, has a demonstrated history of achievement in launching cutting-edge technology products and digitization strategies.

About Orchid Insurance

Founded in 1998 and based in Vero Beach, Fla., Orchid Insurance is the leading platform in property and casualty insurance products throughout the United States, the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Orchid only represents well-known A.M. Best A-rated insurance carriers and is the First Choice for agents who value superior process, policy and pricing options, and high-quality system technologies in the Excess & Surplus Lines market. Orchid was purchased by Brown & Brown, Inc. in 2022 and is a part of their National Programs segment.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BROWN & BROWN, INC.
03:01pOrchid Insurance promotes Onkar Kumar to chief digital and information officer
BU
09/13Sector Update: Financial Stocks Sink after Hotter-Than-Expected August Inf..
MT
09/13Sector Update: Financial Stocks Sliding Tuesday in Broad-Based Markets Sel..
MT
09/13Brown & Brown Subsidiary Acquires Assets of Marine Insurance Firms
MT
09/13Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the asset acquisition of Smithwick & Mariners Insurance, ..
GL
09/13Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the asset acquisition of Smithwick & Mariners Insurance, ..
AQ
09/13Brown & Brown Subsidiary Acquires Assets of VistaNational Insurance Group
MT
09/12Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the asset acquisition of VistaNational Insurance Group, I..
GL
09/12Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the asset acquisition of VistaNational Insurance Group, I..
AQ
09/06National Programs Announces Promotions at Orchid Underwriters
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BROWN & BROWN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 605 M - -
Net income 2022 653 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 054 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 17 995 M 17 995 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,84x
EV / Sales 2023 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 12 023
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brown & Brown, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 63,71 $
Average target price 70,44 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Powell Brown Regional Executive Vice President
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Gray Nester Chief Information Officer-Retail Division
Kiet Tran Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-9.35%17 995
AON PLC-5.92%59 646
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.7.13%38 231
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-10.27%23 387
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.5.74%5 074
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.2.63%4 626