Orchid Insurance promotes Onkar Kumar to chief digital and information officer

Orchid Underwriters Agency, LLC (“Orchid Insurance”), among the largest independent managing general underwriters, has promoted Onkar Kumar to be its chief digital and information officer. Kumar will use his 24 years of experience developing innovative IT solutions to oversee all aspects of technology, digital experience, product delivery, data analytics, and cybersecurity and technology operations at Orchid.

Onkar Kumar, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Orchid Insurance (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to have Onkar on Orchid’s team,” said Kathy Cody, CEO of Orchid. “He brings unmatched experience and strategies to further the technological innovations at Orchid that will modernize our online platforms, increase company responsiveness and strengthen customer relationships.”

“I am looking forward to advancing Orchid’s digital platforms,” said Kumar, “By focusing on being technologically innovative, we can strive to meet the needs of our policyholders and agents in our online space to further our business prospects and strengthen our brand loyalty.”

Onkar Kumar joined Orchid on February 1, 2021, as its chief digital and technology officer. Before joining Orchid, Kumar served as an executive for technology and digital at The Walt Disney Company where he directed the strategic road map, solution delivery and engineering of digital platforms for all Disney Resorts & Hotels in the United States. Kumar, also held key positions at Ameriprise Financial and Cognizant, has a demonstrated history of achievement in launching cutting-edge technology products and digitization strategies.

About Orchid Insurance

Founded in 1998 and based in Vero Beach, Fla., Orchid Insurance is the leading platform in property and casualty insurance products throughout the United States, the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Orchid only represents well-known A.M. Best A-rated insurance carriers and is the First Choice for agents who value superior process, policy and pricing options, and high-quality system technologies in the Excess & Surplus Lines market. Orchid was purchased by Brown & Brown, Inc. in 2022 and is a part of their National Programs segment.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

