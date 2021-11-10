Property & Casualty Webinar: Understanding Cargo and Warehouse Legal Liability

Please join us for our "Understanding Cargo and Warehouse Legal Liability" webinar. This webinar will cover the following topics:

The Fundamentals of Cargo and Warehouse Legal Liability Coverage

Warehouse Receipts and Storage Contracts - Important Items to Consider

Understanding Customers' Direct Damage/1st Party Insurance vs. Valuation/Legal Liability

Differences in Valuation

The Claim Process and Documentation

