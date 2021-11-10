Property & Casualty Webinar: Understanding Cargo and Warehouse Legal Liability

Please join us for our "Understanding Cargo and Warehouse Legal Liability" webinar. This webinar will cover the following topics:
The Fundamentals of Cargo and Warehouse Legal Liability Coverage
Warehouse Receipts and Storage Contracts - Important Items to Consider
Understanding Customers' Direct Damage/1st Party Insurance vs. Valuation/Legal Liability
Differences in Valuation
The Claim Process and Documentation
Reserve My Spot or download the PDF.
Disclaimer
Brown & Brown Inc. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 20:28:09 UTC.