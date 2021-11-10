Log in
    BRO   US1152361010

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
  Report
Property & Casualty Webinar: Understanding Cargo and Warehouse Legal Liability

11/10/2021 | 03:29pm EST
Please join us for our "Understanding Cargo and Warehouse Legal Liability" webinar. This webinar will cover the following topics:

  • The Fundamentals of Cargo and Warehouse Legal Liability Coverage
  • Warehouse Receipts and Storage Contracts - Important Items to Consider
  • Understanding Customers' Direct Damage/1st Party Insurance vs. Valuation/Legal Liability
  • Differences in Valuation
  • The Claim Process and Documentation

Reserve My Spot or download the PDF.

Disclaimer

Brown & Brown Inc. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 20:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 030 M - -
Net income 2021 593 M - -
Net Debt 2021 585 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 796 M 17 796 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,07x
EV / Sales 2022 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 10 843
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brown & Brown, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 63,01 $
Average target price 67,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Powell Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Gray Nester Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Richard A. Freebourn Senior Vice President-Internal Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.32.27%17 796
AON PLC40.83%65 556
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.30.60%33 488
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY10.45%29 081
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED24.31%3 578
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC14.80%2 836