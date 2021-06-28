Total Rewards Webinar: The Evolving Employee Experience

Please join us for our upcoming webinar on Total Rewards 'The Evolving Employee Experience' where we will discuss ideas and suggestions for the HR professional.

Date: Thursday, July 15th, 2021

Time: 11 a.m. CT

As the unemployment rate continues to decline and many employees, current or potential, are examining their career choices, employers are engaging with a renewed focus to improve their overall employee experience. This is a great time to review and consider your Total Rewards offerings to ensure they are delivering on your expectations and supporting your employee engagement and turnover goals.

Topics covered include:

Costs associated with attracting, engaging, and retaining talent

Risks of employee engagement and turnover and how to evaluate your approach

Importance of developing, utilizing, and communicating a relevant Total Rewards package to help mitigate these risks

Defining Total Rewards and offering an approach of how to evaluate and enhance your offerings

This program has been approved for 1.0 SHRM credit.

