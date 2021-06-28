Log in
    BRO   US1152361010

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
Total Rewards Webinar: The Evolving Employee Experience

06/28/2021 | 03:37pm EDT
Total Rewards Webinar: The Evolving Employee Experience

Please join us for our upcoming webinar on Total Rewards 'The Evolving Employee Experience' where we will discuss ideas and suggestions for the HR professional.

Date: Thursday, July 15th, 2021

Time: 11 a.m. CT

As the unemployment rate continues to decline and many employees, current or potential, are examining their career choices, employers are engaging with a renewed focus to improve their overall employee experience. This is a great time to review and consider your Total Rewards offerings to ensure they are delivering on your expectations and supporting your employee engagement and turnover goals.

Topics covered include:

  • Costs associated with attracting, engaging, and retaining talent
  • Risks of employee engagement and turnover and how to evaluate your approach
  • Importance of developing, utilizing, and communicating a relevant Total Rewards package to help mitigate these risks
  • Defining Total Rewards and offering an approach of how to evaluate and enhance your offerings

This program has been approved for 1.0 SHRM credit.

Reserve My Spot or download the PDF.

Disclaimer

Brown & Brown Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 19:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
