Watch Our Benefits Compliance Webinar: Fiduciary Obligations from MLR Rebates to Following the Terms of the Plan

Watch as our Research and Compliance team breaks down the key administrative challenges and compliance obligations for ERISA fiduciaries. Employers providing health and welfare benefits subject to ERISA must understand the responsibilities and standards of conduct that come with managing the plan and its assets.

In this our team discusses:

Identifying fiduciaries and their responsibilities under ERISA

Handling of plan assets

Premium credits and medical loss ratio (MLR) rebates

Fiduciary liability and enforcement