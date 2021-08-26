Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brown & Brown, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRO   US1152361010

BROWN & BROWN, INC.

(BRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Watch Our Benefits Compliance Webinar: Fiduciary Obligations from MLR Rebates to Following the Terms of the Plan

08/26/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Watch as our Research and Compliance team breaks down the key administrative challenges and compliance obligations for ERISA fiduciaries. Employers providing health and welfare benefits subject to ERISA must understand the responsibilities and standards of conduct that come with managing the plan and its assets.

In this our team discusses:

  • Identifying fiduciaries and their responsibilities under ERISA
  • Handling of plan assets
  • Premium credits and medical loss ratio (MLR) rebates
  • Fiduciary liability and enforcement

Disclaimer

Brown & Brown Inc. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 21:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 019 M - -
Net income 2021 591 M - -
Net Debt 2021 792 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 16 223 M 16 223 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,64x
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 10 843
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brown & Brown, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN & BROWN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 57,61 $
Average target price 58,75 $
Spread / Average Target 1,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Powell Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Andrew Watts Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
J. Hyatt Brown Chairman
Gray Nester Chief Information Officer
Richard A. Freebourn Senior Vice President-Internal Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROWN & BROWN, INC.21.66%16 294
AON PLC32.99%63 428
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.15.52%29 547
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY2.70%27 921
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED24.81%3 437
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC4.74%2 534