Brown Forman : 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders presentation
July 25, 2024 at 08:53 pm EDT
Conduct of the Annual Meeting
In the interest of a fair and orderly meeting, the following rules will be in effect:
The meeting will proceed in the order set forth in the agenda.
The only business to be conducted at the meeting are the matters set forth in the Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement dated June 21, 2024.
Photography and the use of audio and/or video recording devices is strictly prohibited.
In order to vote at the meeting, you must be a holder of Class A common stock registered in your name as of June 10, 2024 (or a duly authorized legal proxy.)
If you are a Class A stockholder and you did not send in a proxy card or vote via telephone or online, or you did but would like to change your vote, you may vote online at ams.b-f.com and use the "VOTE HERE" button.
Matters of individual concern, related to personal grievances, suggestions, or complaints about specific company products or services, other topics that are irrelevant to the business before the meeting, and the comments that are repetitious, derogatory, or disorderly are not proper subjects for discussion at the meeting.
The Chair of the Board reserves the right, if necessary, to rule out of order any remarks or discussion that does not comply with these procedures.
A World of OPPORTUNITY
Forward-Looking Statement
Today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements, which are any predictions, projections, or other
statements about future events based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements because of a variety of risks and uncertainties about our business which are discussed today or described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our form 10-K. We do not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements. In our presentation, we will also be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of such measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are contained in an appendix to the presentation, which will be posted to our website later today.
Brand Experience and Refreshments in the Main Lobby
Campbell P. Brown
Chair of the Board of Directors
Report of the Chair of the Board of Directors
EVP General Counsel and Secretary
Election of Directors
Ratification of the Selection of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for Fiscal 2025
Report of the Chief Executive OfficerLawson E. Whiting
President and Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Carr, Jr.
Report on Notice and Quorum
Campbell P. Brown
Chair of the Board of Directors
2024 ANNUAL MEETING
OF STOCKHOLDERS
Agenda | July 25, 2024
Welcome, Call to Order and Introductions
