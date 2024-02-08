Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA,BFB) announced today new global marketing leadership for its American Whiskey brands. Mark Bacon was named Managing Director, Jack Daniel’s Brands, and Mia Simpson Culp was named Managing Director, Woodford Reserve and Old Forester, effective March 1. Bacon and Culp will be responsible for all aspects of global marketing and innovation for their respective brand portfolios.

“Brown-Forman’s American Whiskey brands are at the core of who we are as a company. We believe Mark and Mia will further the development of these iconic brands around the world,” said Matias Bentel, Chief Brands Officer. “The global spirits industry remains highly competitive, and I’m excited to see these brands thrive under the leadership of such talented individuals.”

Mark Bacon will serve as Global Managing Director, Jack Daniel’s Family of Brands. In his most recent role, Bacon’s strategic leadership has been critical to helping steward an extended period of remarkable double-digit growth for Woodford Reserve. In addition, Bacon was instrumental in the brand becoming the presenting sponsor as well as the “official Bourbon” of the Kentucky Derby. In 2021, Bacon’s role was expanded to include the company’s founding brand, Old Forester, which has enjoyed tremendous success and growth over the past several years.

“Mark’s depth and breadth of experience, as well as the strong relationships he has built across the organization, our industry, and our communities uniquely positions him to serve as chief steward of this iconic trademark,” said Bentel.

Bacon built his career at Brown-Forman, joining the company in 1989 as a Sales Representative for the Northeast Region. Over his nearly 35 years with the company, he has held a variety of roles across sales and marketing, including most recently as Managing Director, Super Premium American Whiskey. Bacon’s work and leadership have been recognized both in the spirits industry and the broader marketing profession.

Mia Simpson Culp will lead the Woodford Reserve and Old Forester brands as Managing Director. Since 2021, Culp has served as Managing Director, Tequila, and leveraged her strong marketing acumen and inclusive leadership to drive Brown-Forman’s growth in the tequila category.

“Mia’s business strategy knowledge, coupled with the foundational experience she gained in early roles leading brand strategy and execution will serve her well in leading this portfolio,” said Bentel.

Culp joined Brown-Forman on the North America Region marketing team in 2012. Since then, she has grown her career with roles of increasing responsibility, including Associate Brand Manager, Woodford Reserve, and Global Brand Manager, Woodford Reserve and Old Forester. In 2018, Culp was named as Chief of Staff to both the CEO and Chief Brands Officer, where she played a critical role in helping shape the agenda and communications strategy for the business.

Sophia Angelis will move into a new role as Global Director, Marketing Excellence, where she will focus on evolving the company’s marketing capabilities, strategy, and talent. Currently, Angelis serves as Managing Director, Jack Daniel’s Marketing. Her leadership of the Jack Daniel’s trademark over the past four years ensured the brand’s strong global performance and elevation of the brand’s super-premium status. Angelis led the creation of a successful global marketing campaign called “Make it Count.”

About Brown-Forman:

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Ready-to-Drinks, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Fords Gin, Gin Mare, and Diplomático Rum. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 5,600 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X, formerly Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240208247387/en/