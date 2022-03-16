Log in
    BF.B   US1156372096

BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION

(BF.B)
Brown-Forman Announces Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer Appointments

03/16/2022 | 11:20am EDT
Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA) (NYSE:BFB) announces the appointment of Dan Muraski to the role of Chief Information Officer and Sailaja Kotra-Turner to the role of Chief Information Security Officer, effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005759/en/

Dan Muraski, Chief Information Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Dan Muraski, Chief Information Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Dan and Sailaja have deep experience in advanced analytics, applications, and cyber security, important to keeping Brown-Forman at the forefront of information technology and advanced analytics capabilities, while mitigating risks,” said Tim Nall, SVP, Chief Global Supply Chain and Technology Officer. “They are both strong leaders who manage global IT teams.”

Muraski has been at Brown-Forman for more than 12 years in a variety of IT roles. Most recently, he was the vice president, director, global enterprise applications and the portfolio management office where he was responsible for the global direction and definition of our application portfolio, our business intelligence, and our data integration strategies. Prior to coming to Brown-Forman, Muraski spent a significant portion of his career in the technology industry with SAP as a platinum-level consultant.

Kotra-Turner has been with Brown-Forman since September 2020 as global director, IT security, and governance. She has been instrumental in shaping Brown-Forman’s security posture and controls to date. Prior to joining Brown-Forman, Kotra-Turner’s leadership focused on IT Security teams in the areas of security engineering, operations and strategy, security awareness, and identity management. She honed her skills at Brinker International where she headed their IT Security efforts, as well as Texas Instruments, where she held various security and IT roles.

For over 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
