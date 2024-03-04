Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) today announced that it will host an investor conference in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, with presentations starting at 8:30 a.m. (EDT). A live webcast of the presentations along with a question and answer session with the company’s executive leaders will focus on Brown-Forman’s strategic priorities and long-term ambitions.

The webcast will be available via www.brown-forman.com, through a link to ‘Investors – Events & Presentations.’ Copies of the slides presented during the conference will also be available via the website. Interested parties may register here to view the live webcast. A replay of the conference will also be available after the event via Brown-Forman’s website at investors.brown-forman.com.

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Ready-to-Drinks, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Fords Gin, Gin Mare, and Diplomático Rum. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 5,600 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X, formerly Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304609448/en/