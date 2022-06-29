Brown Forman : FY 2022 Integrated Annual Report

Even if you were to look back from the start of the pandemic, when the on-premise channel virtually shut down around the world, Brown-Forman and our people never faltered. We delivered an average of 6%* reported net sales growth for the three-year period through fiscal 2022, in line with our long-term growth ambitions. Importantly, this growth came from across the globe, with the U.S. averaging 7%* reported net sales growth alongside strong performances from our international developed markets and emerging markets, which grew reported net sales at an average rate of 7%* and 6%*, respectively.

Our ability to deliver very strong double-digittop-line and bottom-line organic growth in fiscal 2022 is the result of many years of thoughtful, strategic planning combined with creative problem solving and agility under pressure. With our focus on the long term, we made a conscious and, some may say, bold decision to invest in building consumer demand and driving sales of our premium and super-premium brands, even as challenging headwinds applied continued pressure on our margins and operating income. In fiscal 2022, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey saw reported net sales growth of 20% (23% organic), and Woodford Reserve, Herradura, el Jimador, and our 152-year old founding brand, Old Forester, also delivered double-digit reported and organic net sales growth.

It is for these reasons, and so many more, that we believe Brown-Forman continues to be a sound, reliable, and attractive investment for our shareholders as we continue to deliver top-tier returns over the long term.

Yet what makes Brown-Forman truly remarkable is that we have delivered more than just sound business performance; we have done it by living a spirit of commitment to our people, our communities, and our environment. Earlier this year, the Brown- Forman Foundation announced a $50 million financial commitment in support of five organizations in west Louisville, home to our company's headquarters,

to advance educational opportunities from early childhood through adult learning. We renewed our commitment to the United Nations Global Compact, and continue to make steady progress against our elevated environmental commitments. We remained steadfast in our dedication to responsible consumption through our internal Pause campaign and partnership with organizations like the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking. And, remarkably, we achieved our Many Spirits, One Brown-Forman 2030 ambition to have 40% female representation among our senior leaders, eight years ahead of schedule.

As I close, I do so with great admiration and respect for the people of Brown-Forman, whose tremendous passion for our business is the overriding reason for our success. To my colleagues across the organization, thank you for the many talents that underline our results and the countless contributions that drive our growth. To my Executive Leadership Team, including those who will retire soon and those who are new to the team, thank you for guiding this organization with equal parts care, competence, compassion, and courage.

Finally, to our Board of Directors, valued investors, and all those around the world who have maintained support and belief in Brown-Forman through the uncertainty of the last few years, I am forever grateful for your confidence and your trust. I hope the pages of this report reaffirm for you what they have for me. Brown-Forman endures because of the strength of our brands, the consistency of our performance, and the spirit of our timeless values. Brown-Forman thrives because of the bold people and bold perspectives that courageously propel us forward, generation after generation. There is, without question, "Nothing Better in the Market."

LAWSON E. WHITING