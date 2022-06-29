Brown Forman : FY 2022 Integrated Annual Report

All have been enabling our business to endure and thrive for more than 150 years. Today is no different, and the opportunities before us have never been more exciting.
Dear Shareholders,
The theme of this year's integrated annual report is "Enduring Spirits. Bold Perspectives."
The first of those two sentiments - Enduring Spirits - was borrowed from our
2009 annual report. It was used then to describe a fiscal year that tested our resolve, while also reaffirming that Brown-Forman is a resilient business that can grow and prosper even under the most challenging circumstances. While the circumstances differ, much of the same holds true for fiscal 2022, when our portfolio of brands experienced very strong consumer demand despite difficult and ever-changing business conditions.
The second phrase - Bold Perspectives - honors the people of Brown-Forman and the innovative thinking, creative ideas, and diverse viewpoints that have helped us to flourish since our founding in 1870. Our dedicated people, our long-term shareholders, and our valued business partners enable our brands and our company to excel. They thrive in challenging circumstances and, in doing so, give our company character and complexity, purpose and perseverance, agility and authenticity.
It is the unique combination of our Enduring Spirits and our Bold Perspectives that made fiscal 2022 one of the most notable in Brown-Forman's recorded history. This year, even amongst the many challenges of the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical uncertainty, Brown-Forman delivered reported net sales growth of 14% (17% organic) and reported operating income growth of
3% (27% organic).*
In this report, we present both reported (GAAP) and organic (non-GAAP) changes in certain measures, or line items, of the statements of operations. We use these measures as
supplements to (not substitutes for) our results of operations and other measures reported under GAAP. To calculate these measures, we adjust, as applicable for
acquisitions and divestitures, (b) foreign exchange, (c) impairment charges, and (d) a commitment to the Brown-Forman
Foundation. Please refer to the section labeled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in Form
10-K of the enclosed report for additional information.
2
Delivering Top-Tier Returns for Shareholders Over the Past Decade
Consumer Staples
Competitive Set
S&P 500
BFB
13%
14%
14%
12%
Source: Factset, 10-year CAGR through April 30, 2022, in local currency, assuming dividends reinvested. Note - Competitive Set is a weighted average based upon each competitor's last 12 months' sales
Our ability to deliver very strong double-digittop-line and bottom-line organic growth in fiscal 2022 is the result of many years of thoughtful, strategic planning combined with creative problem solving and agility under pressure. With our focus on the long term, we made a conscious and, some may say, bold decision to invest in building consumer demand and driving sales of our premium and super-premium brands, even as challenging headwinds applied continued pressure on our margins and operating income. In fiscal 2022, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey saw reported net sales growth of 20% (23% organic), and Woodford Reserve, Herradura, el Jimador, and our 152-year old founding brand, Old Forester, also delivered double-digit reported and organic net sales growth.
Even if you were to look back from the start of the pandemic, when the on-premise channel virtually shut down around the world, Brown-Forman and our people never faltered. We delivered an average of 6%* reported net sales growth for the three-year period through fiscal 2022, in line with our long-term growth ambitions. Importantly, this growth came from across the globe, with the U.S. averaging 7%* reported net sales growth alongside strong performances from our international developed markets and emerging markets, which grew reported net sales at an average rate of 7%* and 6%*, respectively.
*Compound annual growth rate
It is for these reasons, and so many more, that we believe Brown-Forman continues to be a sound, reliable, and attractive investment for our shareholders as we continue to deliver top-tier returns over the long term.
Yet what makes Brown-Forman truly remarkable is that we have delivered more than just sound business performance; we have done it by living a spirit of commitment to our people, our communities, and our environment. Earlier this year, the Brown- Forman Foundation announced a $50 million financial commitment in support of five organizations in west Louisville, home to our company's headquarters,
to advance educational opportunities from early childhood through adult learning. We renewed our commitment to the United Nations Global Compact, and continue to make steady progress against our elevated environmental commitments. We remained steadfast in our dedication to responsible consumption through our internal Pause campaign and partnership with organizations like the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking. And, remarkably, we achieved our Many Spirits, One Brown-Forman 2030 ambition to have 40% female representation among our senior leaders, eight years ahead of schedule.
As I close, I do so with great admiration and respect for the people of Brown-Forman, whose tremendous passion for our business is the overriding reason for our success. To my colleagues across the organization, thank you for the many talents that underline our results and the countless contributions that drive our growth. To my Executive Leadership Team, including those who will retire soon and those who are new to the team, thank you for guiding this organization with equal parts care, competence, compassion, and courage.
Finally, to our Board of Directors, valued investors, and all those around the world who have maintained support and belief in Brown-Forman through the uncertainty of the last few years, I am forever grateful for your confidence and your trust. I hope the pages of this report reaffirm for you what they have for me. Brown-Forman endures because of the strength of our brands, the consistency of our performance, and the spirit of our timeless values. Brown-Forman thrives because of the bold people and bold perspectives that courageously propel us forward, generation after generation. There is, without question, "Nothing Better in the Market."
With respect and appreciation,
LAWSON E. WHITING
President and Chief Executive Officer
3
