    BF.B   US1156372096

BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION

(BF.B)
  Report
Brown Forman : Investor Day Webcast Scheduled for September 2, 2021

08/19/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
Brown-Forman Corporation will host a virtual investor conference with presentations starting at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) on September 2, 2021. A live webcast along with a question and answer session with the company’s executive leaders will focus on Brown-Forman’s integrated strategy and priorities that support the company’s ambition of Nothing Better in the Market. The webcast will be available via www.brown-forman.com, through a link to ‘Investors – Events & Presentations.’ Copies of the slides presented during the analyst meeting will also be available via the website. All interested parties in the U.S. are invited to join the call by dialing 833-952-1502. International dialers should call 236-714-2112. The participant code is 6788776. A replay of the conference will also be available via www.brown-forman.com, through a link to Investor Relations.

For over 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 717 M - -
Net income 2022 836 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,3x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 32 213 M 32 213 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,01x
EV / Sales 2023 8,50x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brown-Forman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 68,51 $
Average target price 71,68 $
Spread / Average Target 4,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lawson E. Whiting President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leanne Dean Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
Campbell P. Brown Chairman
Tim Nall SVP, Chief Information & Advanced Analytics Office
Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-13.75%32 213
DIAGEO PLC25.94%116 306
PERNOD RICARD17.79%56 385
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.84%12 551
RÉMY COINTREAU15.43%10 295
EMPERADOR INC.68.32%4 988