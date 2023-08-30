First Quarter of Fiscal 2024
August 30, 2023
2
First Quarter of Fiscal 2024
Reported net sales growth of 3%
(+2% organic1)
GIN MARE &
JACK DANIEL'S
DIPLOMÁTICO
NEW MIX
EL JIMADOR
TENNESSEE APPLE
2%
52%
27%
49%
increase to the company's
net sales growth*
net sales growth*
net sales growth*
net sales*
(+32% organic1)
(+26% organic1)
(+52% organic1)
Gross margin*
Advertising expense*
Operating income*
Earnings per share
expanded
increased
decreased
decreased
90 basis points
19% (+14% organic1)
4% (-6% organic1)
7% to $0.48
*As Reported
- See appendix for reconciliations from non-GAAP measures to most comparable GAAP measures, non-GAAP measure definitions, and additional information.
3
FIRST QUARTER
of Fiscal 2024
Net Sales
Gross Profit
Advertising Expense
SG&A Expense
Operating
Income
EPS
Reported
Reported
Acquisitions and
Foreign
Organic Change1
($ in millions,
Change
Divestitures
Exchange
except per share
(%)
(+/-)
(+/-)
(%)
amount)
$1,038
3%
(2)%
1%
2%
$651
5%
(1)%
2%
5%
$131
19%
(5)%
(1)%
14%
$200
14%
(1)%
(1)%
12%
$327
(4)%
(1)%
-%
(6)%
$0.48
(7)%
Notes - Change is versus prior-year period. Totals may differ due to rounding.
- See appendix for reconciliations from non-GAAP measures to most comparable GAAP measures, non-GAAP measure definitions, and additional information.
4
Across Categories
REPORTED
ORGANIC1
Whiskey
Jack Daniel's
Family of Brands
Jack Daniel's
Tennessee Whiskey
Ready-to-Drink
Tequila
Rest of Portfolio
Total Portfolio
(1)%
15%
Whiskey
-%
Jack Daniel's
11%
Family of Brands
-%
Jack Daniel's
10%
Tennessee Whiskey
Ready-to-Drink
9%
17%
15%
Tequila
(4)%
97%
Rest of Portfolio
21%
3%
Total Portfolio
11%
Q1 F24
Q1 F23
-%
22%
2%
19%
2%
21%
5%
21%
12% (3)%
5%
29%
2%
17%
Q1 F24
Q1 F23
Notes - Change is versus prior-year period. Totals may differ due to rounding.
Beginning in fiscal 2023, we began presenting "Ready-to-Drink" products as a separate aggregation. These products are no longer included in the Whiskey and Tequila aggregations. See the brand aggregations in Definitions section of the appendix.
- See appendix for reconciliations from non-GAAP measures to most comparable GAAP measures, non-GAAP measure definitions, and additional information.
5
