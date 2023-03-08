Brown Forman : Q3 2023 Brown-Forman Corporation Earnings Conference Call
03/08/2023 | 08:37am EST
Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2023 Results
March 8, 2023
Reported operating income decreased 13%(+9% organic1)
Earnings per share decreased
16% to $1.20
largely due to the decrease in reported operating income and a $27 million pension settlement charge
See appendix for reconciliations from non-GAAP measures to most comparable GAAP measures, non-GAAP measure definitions, and additional information.
3
Year-to-Date Fiscal 2023 Results
Net Sales
Gross Profit
Advertising Expense
SG&A Expense
Operating
Income
EPS
Reported
Reported
Acquisitions and
Impairment
Foreign
Organic Change1
($ in millions,
Change
Divestitures
Charges
Exchange
except per share
(%)
(+/-)
(+/-)
(+/-)
(%)
amount)
$3,182
8%
-%
-%
4%
12%
$1,859
5%
-%
-%
6%
11%
$372
20%
-%
-%
5%
24%
$541
9%
-2%
-%
4%
11%
$829
-13%
5%
9%
9%
9%
$1.20
-16%
Notes - Change is versus prior-year period. Totals may differ due to rounding.
See appendix for reconciliations from non-GAAP measures to most comparable GAAP measures, non-GAAP measure definitions, and additional information.
4
Year-to-Date Fiscal 2023
Net Sales Across Brands
REPORTED
ORGANIC 1
Whiskey
Jack Daniel's Family of Brands
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey
Premium Bourbons
Ready-to-Drink
Tequila
Total Portfolio
9%
Whiskey
10%
5%
Jack Daniel's Family
12%
of Brands
6%
Jack Daniel's
17%
Tennessee Whiskey
10%
33%
Premium Bourbons
5%
12%
Ready-to-Drink
12%
25%
Tequila
8%
Total Portfolio
11%
14% 15%
11% 14%
12%
20%
34% 10%
15% 4%
11%
24%
12% 14%
FY23
FY22
FY23
FY22
Notes - Change is versus prior-year period. Totals may differ due to rounding.
Beginning in fiscal 2023, we began presenting "Ready-to-Drink" products as a separate aggregation. These products are no longer included in the Whiskey and Tequila aggregations. See the brand aggregations in Definitions section.
See appendix for reconciliations from non-GAAP measures to most comparable GAAP measures, non-GAAP measure definitions, and additional information.
